It’s not surprising that August played a huge role in popularizing the smart lock category. The company’s first-generation lock was one of the first models to introduce a solution that was accessible to anyone. The August Smart Lock was compatible with nearly every standard deadbolt and could be installed in a matter of minutes. The brilliant design allowed users to add smartphone-controlled locking and unlocking to their front doors while still allowing them to keep their existing lock and key.

Fast-forward to 2018 and August is still a market leader when it comes to features, design, simplicity, and innovation. In fact, the company’s latest smart door lock is easily the most innovative product the category has ever seen.

The August Smart Lock Pro + Connect takes everything you love about August locks and makes it better. The design has been updated, key features like Auto-Lock and Auto-Unlock have been improved, and an exciting new flagship feature called DoorSense™ has been introduced.

DoorSense is a first-of-its kind feature that uses special sensors and proprietary technology to detect whether your door is open or closed. Apart from the obvious security benefits, DoorSense comes in handy in a number of different ways. For example, it enhances Auto-Lock by preventing your door from locking until it’s shut. This way if you’re going back and forth to your car carrying groceries, for example, the August Smart Lock Pro won’t lock until you make your final trip and close the door behind you.

Other smart locks use time-based automatic locking. In the scenario above, that means your deadbolt would’ve locked while you were still carrying groceries back and forth and your door was still open.

Of course, August Smart Lock Pro + Connect also still has all of the great features you know and love. This includes the ability to share virtual keys that give guests limited or unlimited access, support for popular voice assistants like Alexa, Apple HomeKit and the Google Assistant, automatic unlocking when you arrive home, logging so you always know who is coming and going, and Wi-Fi support so you can control your lock from anywhere in the world.

Guest access and remote lock control are two features in particular that users tend to love. With conventional locks, you might give a neighbor or a nearby friend the keys to your home in case you get locked out or you’re away and something goes wrong. Of course, that means the person or people who have a copy of your keys will have unrestricted access to your home.

With the August Smart Lock Pro + Connect, you can give a neighbor time-restricted access to your home with a special virtual key, and you’ll be able to see in your app if and when he or she unlocks your door. Or if you want to be extra safe, you don’t have to give your neighbor access at all — simply use the August app to unlock the door remotely from anywhere in the world when you know your neighbor is ready to enter your home.

The August Smart Lock Pro + Connect is available now on August’s website, and it’s a tremendous value at $279. But one lucky BGR reader will get his or her hands on the latest August Smart Lock for free, because August is partnering with BGR to give away one August Smart Lock Pro + Connect. Just fill out the form below for a chance to win an August Smart Lock Pro + Connect in the finish of your choosing.