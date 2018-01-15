If you purchased a OnePlus phone and paid with a credit card, you should check your account for fraudulent charges immediately. Apparently, it already happened to some OnePlus customers, who were notified about fraudulent transactions on credit cards that were used to buy OnePlus phones.

According to a poll on the company’s own forum, 69 people so far have noticed fraudulent charges after a OnePlus transaction.

OnePlus has yet to confirm a data breach that would have allowed hackers to steal user data such as credit card information. And it’s always possible that the users who were notified of fraudulent charges by their banks were hacked in some other way, and it’s all a big coincidence. But the poll, available at this link, seems to suggest there may be an issue with OnePlus, as some of the impacted customers used their cards online for little else other than to buy a OnePlus phone online.

Here’s the post that started the discussion:

I purchased two phones with two different credit cards, first on 11-26-17 and second on 11-28-17. Yesterday I was notified on one of the credit cards of suspected fraudulent activity, I logged onto credit card site and verified that there were several transactions that I did not make. I went through the process and switched accounts… no big deal. Today same thing with the other credit card. I do not use either of those credit cards frequently. The only place that both of those credit cards had been used in the last 6 months was on the Oneplus website. I am not too worried about it, I have fraud protection on all of my cards. I am not accusing OnePlus, and I do love my phone… just the only similarity I could find between the 2 cards. I just want to make everyone aware so that they can check their statements for any unauthorized transactions, in case OnePlus was breached. Has anyone else experienced fraudulent charges after a recent purchase?

Responses quickly detailed similar occurrences:

The same here, my brother and I, both purchased our phones in late December 2017. Today, early morning, both of us got fraudulent credit card charges in EUR and USD. Lucky enough, they were rejected by our local banks. We are positive the only purchases we have in common with those 2 cards are the ones made at oneplus.net. I’m very happy with the phone, just wanted to give you all guys a heads up, perhaps it would be better to use Paypal until OnePlus can verify where the attack is coming from, since, in my personal experience, chances are their website has been compromised.

Here’s a £50 charge:

Same thing happened to me. Placed two orders with OnePlus on the 9th and 10th January 2018. I’ve used two different business credit cards, that I have not used for any other transaction in over a year. This morning (11th January 2018) I received a call from my bank, asking me about a fraudulent charge of 50 £ on one of the cards. It will be interesting to see if the second card will also be charged with possible fraud attempts. Once I receive more information from my bank, I will share it here. I’d also like to emphasize, that I am very satisfied with my OnePlus phones and am a strong advocate of your product. Should there be a security issue, every report helps the team at OnePlus to find the culprit.

And a £900 charge:

Hi I literally purchased the Sandstone Oneplus 5t on Tuesday on a credit card that I NEVER take out of the house (i.e., I use it for my monthly Netflix subs and nothing else normally). I decided to use it for my purchase as credit was available. I have just had a call from the credit card fraud team to advise someone has attempted to use my card at Currys (Dixons Group Electrical) in London for £900. That is ONE HELL of a coincidence, especially as the only time I have used the card with a retailer in the last year was with OnePlus a few days back. This is no Witchhunt. But I am highly suspicious.,,

Charges keep adding up:

Same thing here, 5 days after purchasing my 5T I got a call from bank’s fraud team saying someone attempted ~1000 euros worth of transactions in UK-based stores. Only have the card for a month now, and it started immediately after my visit to the OnePlus store, so there’s definitely a case here.

Voted too!

One was reportedly as high as $3,000:

Today I received a call from my credit card and said I had over $3000 in purchases in the last 2 days. OnePlus was the only place I used my credit card other than Amazon. It makes sense and am pleased that someone posted. thank you.

OnePlus on Monday posted an update on the same forum to address the matter. The company says it started investigating the issue but found no cause so far. OnePlus says that card info is “never processed or saved on our website.” Instead, the data is sent “directly to our PCI-DSS-compliant payment processing partner over an encrypted connection, and processed on their secure servers.”

The smartphone maker says this remains “an ongoing investigation” and that it’s working with third-party providers on the matter. You can read the full FAQ at this link.