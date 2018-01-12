We’ve got one more roundup of the day’s best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free, and it’s a good one. There are nine apps in total on Friday, including some terrific productivity apps and fun games like a room escape game called Temple Escape. These sales are only happening for a limited time though, so definitely take advantage while you can.

This post covers paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. BGR is not affiliated with any developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app anyway, you will be charged by Apple.

Favorite Contacts Widget Pro

Normally $1.99.

Call your favorite contacts without unlocking your iPhone! The widget to manage your contacts. Don’t waste time looking for the contact to call in your phone directory. This app allows to have your favorite contacts readily available in the center widget! The fastest way to call your favorite contacts.

Animated Emoji Keyboard Pro

Normally $1.99.

Reply to your friends quickly with pictures that are a lot of fun and always new. Use this keyboard to comment in an original and amusing way! Try this innovative keyboard that can be used any time you want. Compatible with many applications like WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage, Facebook, Twitter …

Nature: sounds for sleep and relaxation

Normally $0.99.

Nature true recorded sounds for sleep and relaxing. Additional features:

Auto off timer

Reliable alarm clock

Temple Escape (room escape)

Normally $0.99.

The Temple Escape is a challenging point and tap adventure type escape game. Player finds himself stuck inside of a mysterious temple. Left there by a tribe of unknown name, your only goal is to find a way out of there, and join a tribe as a new and respectable member. This is your ultimate challenge. Pass it, and glory awaits you. Fail it, and death will not elude you. Have fun!

Instructions:

Tap to navigate and collect items

Pocket 360 Camera

Normally $9.99.

This is an pocket photo camera, you can select include the old, retro, mottled, wrinkles, scratches, mold lines, leaky, black and white, yellow, film, magic light, 8mm, brightly colored effects, for your photos to create more memories. CAPTURE THE MOMENT

Shoot and enhance your photos easily with 360 filters for every style: boost, vintage, black & white, and more.

Little Wars — Conquer Game

Normally $0.99.

Long time ago there were little wars between tribes. It is your quest to conquer the island by strategy, tactics, magic lightning and collecting resources like sheep or mammoths. You will meet your various enemies but also allies who will help you to be a dominant tribe in these little wars! Drag your mouse from your village to your enemies to attack them or drag your mouse from your village to your ally to make him stronger.

Dual Calendar

Normally $9.99.

Workday plan? travel plan? Or other calculation date? Now use this application to easily plan! Dual calendar shows that you can easily arrange planning matters. Feature:

(1) This app can display two calendars.

(2) From today to calculate, show the number of days before and after.

(3) From another calendar to calculate, show the number of days before and after.

(4) Calendar [Week] is displayed. Applications:

(1) discuss the progress of the date.

(2) the estimated number of days required.

FX 570 Scientific Calculator Pro

Normally $1.99.

Scientific Calculator is a full-featured RPN calculator that implements most functions of the beloved calculator. It is feature-complete (including programming and subroutines). Yes, you will have the best calculator with your iPhone, not need calculator machine anymore for your work! Just use this app, NO ADS in app, full function, and the great graphic!

Meme Keyboard +

Normally $0.99.

Reply to your friends quickly with pictures that are a lot of fun and always new. Use this keyboard to comment in an original and amusing way! Try this innovative keyboard that can be used any time you want. Compatible with many applications like WhatsApp, Messenger, iMessage, Facebook, Twitter …

