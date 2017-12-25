Is Face ID going to be enough to make iPads exciting again?

The iPhone X’s best feature will be copied by various Apple competitors next year, many reports have said. The Face ID 3D facial recognition system was the reason that prevented Apple from launching the iPhone X in late September. Since then, manufacturing issues have been sorted out, and iPhone X production has been ramped up significantly. Apple seems to be ready to meet iPhone X demand in the very near future.

Next year, even more devices will come with Face ID-like face recognition abilities, and a report indicates that Apple’s 2018 iPads may be next in line to receive TrueDepth cameras.

Quoting industry sources familiar with VCSEL manufacturing business, Digitimess says that suppliers are bracing for strong sales next year.

VCSEL, short for (vertical cavity surface emitting laser), is a critical component in the iPhone X’s TrueDepth camera that makes Face ID possible.

Taiwan-based VCSEL suppliers including Visual Photonics Epitaxy (VPEC), Epistar, Advanced Wireless Semiconductor (AWSC) and Global Communication Semiconductors are preparing for strong sales next year, as more smartphone makers are looking to adopt 3D sensors in their devices. International parts makers are also ramping up production, including Lumentum Holdings, Finisar, Princeton Optronics, and Heptagon.

If Finisar sounds familiar, that’s because Apple invested $390 in the company. Or better said, it secured VCSEL supply for next year’s batch of iOS devices.

Apple is expected to expand TrueDepth support to other devices, with the “large-size iPad” being mentioned. The report also notes that Apple may use TrueDepth tech to enhance “its deployment in the AR sector.”

A report said back in early November that Apple is already designing an iPad Pro successor that will resemble the iPhone X. The device is supposed to have a Face ID camera at the top, featuring an all-screen design, with no home button.