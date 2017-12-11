Samsung’s holiday sale saves you as much as $400 on a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy Note8

You’re finally done with all your holiday shopping and you’ve managed to find the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Now it’s time to get the perfect gift for yourself! Samsung has a holiday deal available for two of the hottest smartphones that have ever been released: the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note8. For a limited time only, Samsung is offering higher-than-average trade-in credits on more than 20 different smartphones, giving you the opportunity to upgrade to the latest and greatest from Samsung while saving as much as $400.

Here’s how it works: Samsung is offering up to $400 when you trade in a qualifying smartphone and upgrade to either a Samsung Galaxy S8 or a Samsung Galaxy Note8. Flagship smartphones from Samsung, Apple, Google, and LG are eligible, with credits ranging from $150 up to $400. Here’s the full list of qualifying handsets along with the trade-in value of each model:

Galaxy S7 Edge, S7, Note5 / iPhone 8 Plus, 8, 7 Plus, 7 / Google Pixel, Pixel XL / LG V20: $400.00

iPhone 6S Plus, 6S: $300.00

Galaxy S6 Edge+, S6 Edge, S6 / iPhone 6 Plus, 6 / LG G6: $200.00

Galaxy S5 / iPhone 5S, 5, SE / LG G5: $150.00

In other words, if you have a flagship phone from last year like the Galaxy S7, iPhone 7 or Google Pixel, you can get your hands on a brand new Galaxy S8 for just $324.99, or a brand new Galaxy Note8 for $550! Those prices are unbeatable, and you can use Samsung financing with 0% interest to spread out your payments over 24 months, if eligible.

Ready to upgrade? Head here for Samsung’s Galaxy S8 deal or here for the Galaxy Note8 deal. These offers are only available until December 26.