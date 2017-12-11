Newegg’s Green Monday sales event has begun – here are 10 of the best deals

If you thought your wallet might be safe now that Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Cyber Week have all come to an end, think again. On Monday many retailers kicked off their Green Monday sales events, once again slashing prices on thousands of products in one final push before Christmas. Newegg is one of those retailers, and although the list of discounted items is as long as ever, we decided to pick out the ten deals that stuck out to us.
Below, you’ll find some great deals on 4K TVs, laptops, video game consoles and a few other devices. If you’re still desperately searching for that big gift for your significant other (or something pricey to spend your holiday bonus on), you might find it at Newegg. But look fast, because the sale ends tonight at 11:59 PM PT.
Again, there are a ton of deals on Newegg’s website, but these are the ten that we wanted to highlight today:
- Samsung 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Curved QLED Smart TV – $3,497.99 (was $5,999.99)
- Samsung 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR Pro – $477.99 (was $749.99)
- Yamaha YAS-203BL Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer and Bluetooth – $157.95 (was $399.95)
- Xbox One S 500GB – Minecraft Complete Adventure Bundle – $229.99 (was $279.99)
- PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – $349.99 (was $399.99)
- DELL Laptop Latitude 5580 (T6YG7) Intel Core i5 7th Gen 7300U (2.60 GHz) 8 GB Memory 500 GB HDD Intel HD Graphics – $829.99 (was $979.99)
- Lenovo Legion Y720 (80VR00J0US) 15.6″ Intel Core i7 7th Gen 7700HQ (2.80 GHz) NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 16 GB Memory – $1,294.00 (was $1,799.00)
- Dell SE2717HR 27″ Full HD IPS Monitor – $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Seagate 2TB Expansion Portable External Hard Drive – $69.99 (was $89.99)
- Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation – $204.99 (was $249.00)
