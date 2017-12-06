November and December are mostly about sales on physical items, but there’s also no shortage of app sales right now. We’ve rounded up the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that are on sale for free right now, and there are some great apps on this list. These sales could be over at any moment, of course, so be sure to grab any apps you like as soon as you can.

Top Folders Pro – Scanner Plus

Normally $4.99.

Create high quality PDF scans of any document in seconds! Sign, print & sync to the cloud. With integrated touch ID support to keep your documents safe, it’s like having a powerful office scanner in your pocket! =========================

TOP FOLDERS – HIGHLIGHTS

=========================

• Create high quality PDF scans using your smartphone camera

• Passcode and Touch ID security measures to keep your documents safe

• Sign in to all your cloud services from the app

• Open, read, sync and upload files to the cloud from the app

• Open a wide range of file types

• iCloud enabled to sync files between your devices

• iCloud backup – Automatic upload of your files into iCloud (if enabled)

• Upload your scans automatically with automated upload to your chosen cloud service

• Integrated print function makes printing your scans easy

• A variety of editing options to fine-tune your scan: Sign, rotate, delete, highlight, add, apply filters and crop pages

• Digital signature and highlight functions SMART PDF SCANNER

Using the latest mobile scanning technology, you can use Top Folders to create high quality PDF scans of any document. At 200 dpi and higher, the scan quality rivals many modern desktop scanners! Optimize your scanned files with a wide range of intelligent editing options, print directly from the app or sync to the cloud with a tap of the screen. KEEP YOUR SCANS SECURE

Scanning personal or sensitive documents? Would you rather keep the information safe? We’ve made security a priority, which is why Top Folders has passcode and Touch ID support to ensure that the information you want to keep safe stays that way. CLOUD STORAGE MANAGEMENT

With so many cloud storage services around, it can be tough keeping track of them all. With Top Folders, you can sign into Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox and Box.com all from inside the app.

When signed in, you have normal access to your cloud services to access, open, read and sync files to the app from the cloud. You can quickly sync your scanned documents to the cloud, too! =======================

USE TOP FOLDERS TO…

======================= • Scan absolutely any document, anywhere, anytime; invoices, business cards, tickets, contracts, vouchers and more! • Email, print or sync your scans to the cloud drive of your choice • Get desktop quality scans at 200 dpi and higher, without investing in an expensive, heavy desktop scanner. • Keep travel documents safe. Scan boarding passes, passports and tickets. Organize your documents in one place and keep them secure with passcode and Touch ID support. • Take notes at class. Scan textbooks, flipcharts, whiteboards and more. Capture and take the information home or share it with your classmates! • Help run your business efficiently. Scan invoices, receipts, contracts and other business documents with multi-page support. Leave digital signatures directly in the app, saving you the time of printing, signing and re-scanning.

Splashtop Personal for iPhone

Normally $2.99.

“Both a breakthrough and a bargain.” – NY Times

“Splashtop — Meet the most popular app on iTunes.” – USA Today

“Apple’s Top 25 best-selling iPad app of All-Time” — iTunes

#1 iPhone business app in 62 countries Over 35 Million Users — #1 Remote Desktop App for iPhone & iPod! Splashtop is the easiest and fastest way to access your Mac or Windows PC from your iPhone & iPod! Use Splashtop to access your computer on the local network with best-in-class video streaming performance. View and edit Microsoft Office and PDF files. Browse the web using IE, Chrome, and Firefox with full Flash and Java support. Play 3D PC and Mac games. Access your entire media library and documents. Put your PC or Mac in your pocket! To access your computer from across the Internet, subscribe to Anywhere Access Pack via In-App Purchase. * Use your iPhone or iPod to access all of the programs and files on your computer with 100% compatibility, including PowerPoint, Keynote, Word, Excel, Outlook, Quicken, IE, Chrome, Safari, and all other PC/Mac applications * Use your full desktop browser (IE, Chrome, Firefox) with Flash and Java support, with all of your bookmarks and your favorite plug-ins * Enjoy the full video and music libraries that are playable only on your computer, whatever formats they’re in * Play all the 3D games (World of Warcraft, StarCraft, Skyrim, Diablo III, etc.) and all the Flash games (FarmVille, CityVille, etc.) * Enjoy the most vibrant experience with Apple Retina display support (when using native resolution) ===================================

Optional In-App Subscription Get Anywhere Access Pack to access your computer over 3G/4G or from across the Internet, via our global network of secure, high-performance servers:

— Access across Internet over 3G/4G and Wi-Fi

— Optimized streaming performance under varying network conditions

— Fully secured via SSL with 256-bit AES encryption

— Subscribe yearly for $16.99 Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account. Your subscription will automatically renew unless cancelled at least 24-hours before the end of the current period. You will not be able to cancel a subscription during the active period. Manage your subscriptions in the Account Settings after purchase.

Reach

Normally $0.99.

Reach is a widget that quickly gets you directions to common destinations of your choice with just one tap. No more fumbling around with your maps app trying to type in your address to get home! What makes Reach unique?

1. Reach is the only widget of its kind that includes transit directions

2. Setup is quick, and the app is easy to use

3. Reach uses way less battery than similar apps

4. Reach keeps your information private. Your location information never leaves your phone.

5. It’s free! If you have any suggestions or just want to tell the developer you like the app, find me at https://www.yoreach.com

Fitness AR

Normally $2.99.

Explore your Strava bike rides and runs in augmented reality. A beautiful 3D terrain map, powered by Mapbox, is placed in the real world allowing you to walk around and explore your past activities in a way that wasn’t possible before. You can jump right into the app — no account needed! With a beautiful featured gallery of rides and runs, you can explore famous cycling routes like Alpe D’Huez and Mont Ventoux, and stunning terrain like Yosemite Valley. This app works best with a Strava account. After you connect your account, you can browse your past activities, browse your friends’ activities, and browse the routes you built on Strava’s route builder. After you choose an activity or route and bring up the AR camera, you can tap to place the map in the real world. Swiping up and down will change the distance of the map from the floor. Swiping left and right will change the rotation of the map. Pinching to zoom will change the scale of the map. Two finger tap and holding will let you reposition the map with your device position. One of our favorite things to do once the map has been placed is to use the iOS screen recording feature to produce beautiful videos. Once you’ve started recording in AR, the phone becomes like a camera and you can act like the director of your own action replay – panning, zooming, and tracking your route. Once you’re finished, the video will show up in the camera roll, ready to send out to friends on social networks. Note that the screen recording feature needs to be turned on in Control Center, which is outside of the Fitness AR app.

Pickup lines – Pick Up

Normally $1.99.

“Pickup lines” contains sets of hilarious and ice breaker lines. Pick up lines make people laugh and smile, and it takes some skill to successfully use it to pick up. Some lines will make them walk away; some may stick around for more of your funny self. We’ve collected some of the best if not funniest pickup lines that you can employ, with our fingers crossed hoping the conversation eventually leads past that first awkward “Hello” (that’s the point, right?). Here we give you “Pickup lines”. Feel free to share these messages with everyone and have fun! This easy to use app is absolutely free to install and with a continuous stream of lines added daily!

PhotoWidget+

Normally $0.99.

Photo widget for iOS 8 or later. Let’s put your favorite photo into the widget . The Animated GIF supported :) *If the GIF is not animation in preview, it is not a animated GIF.

Please check how to save the image into photos.

Save the animated GIF that is displayed in Safari with long-tap.

The Ovulator: fertility and period tracker

Normally $0.99.

As a board certified obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Edwards has been listening to and evaluating patients for twenty years regarding fertility issues in their pursuit of pregnancy. The goal of this app is to make the the user more aware of her fertility window, which is approximately four days. Dr. Edwards has confined the data entry to the following: cycle length (most important), basal body temperature, one sided pelvic pain, and a noticeable increase in the user’s vaginal discharge. Predictable periods and a change in the baseline characteristics of these other factors are most consistent with ovulation. The Ovulator calculates your fertility window by utilizing your data to give you the best days for fertilization to occur. The goal of this app is to educate and allow the user to become more aware of her menstrual cycle and the other symptoms consistent with ovulation. Features:

• designed by board certified OBGYN Dr. Joe Edwards with more than twenty years experience in helping women achieve their desire for pregnancy

• tracks menstrual cycles and symptoms associated with ovulation

• instructs user regarding best days for sex to get pregnant and days not to have sex to improve sperm counts

• quick and easy data entry

• historical tracker to review past menstrual cycles

• checklist for fertility evaluation

• algorithm that learns your best fertility window based on your personalized data

• push notifications to remind you to check the ovulator

Run Tracker

Normally $0.99.

Calculate running space, cycling, route distance, elevation and burn calorie for any fitness activity.

See your location route on a map. Easily add your outdoor gym workouts. Save the workout , Cyclic and GPS Position in database and see next time. Continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. Find your friends and give them encouragement to use this apps. APP FEATURES:

– Track workouts in real-time with built-in GPS & monitor your workout.

– Challenge a Run: Compete against yourself by challenging past running results.

– Routes: Create route history by running, walking & biking routes.

-Unlimited Story Runs and Save the running history.

– Run and make your body fitness with well structure.

– Running is the well physical exercise and this app is the good tracker for your run history to show in map view .

– Story the running information to see the next time.

DIY: PD

Normally $4.99.

Measure your PD (Pupillary Distance) yourself. Use it to order eyeglasses online.

Its that simple!

