8 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s finally December folks, so you know what that means, don’t you? The latest Star Wars episode, the movie everyone and their grandmother will see at least once this Christmas, is two weeks away.

But until then, you can watch The Disaster Artist in a theater near you this weekend. We’ve also got a bunch of interesting trailers, with the first Avengers: Infinity War clip being the most anticipated of the lot.

Acts of Violence

What better way to start our roundup than with a Bruce Willis flick. He may be getting older, but I’m still down for his action movies. In Acts of Violence launching sometime next year, we’re looking at a Taken-like movie. Someone’s fiancee is kidnapped, but that someone happens to have military brothers in arms who happen to be good at the military stuff. Also, there’s Bruce Willis.

All the Money in the World

You may have recently seen All the Money in the World in the news because a certain actor has been removed from the roster because of his history of alleged sexual abuse. The movie launches on December 22nd, but you won’t see that actor on the screen as he’s been already replaced, and we’re not going to tell you who he is. Here’s the latest trailer:

Avengers: Infinity War

Earlier this week, Marvel released the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. You should have already seen it. But let’s retake a look at it. After all, it’s the Avengers movies we’ve been preparing for all these years. The first Infinity War movie launches on May 4th. Plenty of time to get a certain someone a shield, if you know what I mean.

Early Man

Early Man, meanwhile, is an animated comedy that brings over a different kind of conflict, between a tribe of early men and the more evolved people from a Bronze Age City. The film launches on February 16th:

Love, Simon

Love, Simon is a love story, but love is tough for Simon. That’s because he’s the only person in the world who knows he’s gay. And that might be problematic for his love life. The comedy launches on March 16th.

Mary Magdalene

Speaking of love, Mary Magdalene tells the story of a different kind of love. Rooney Mara plays Mary Magdalene, with Joaquin Phoenix and Chiwetel Ejiofor playing Jesus and Peter, respectively. The film launches on March 30th.

Paddington 2

Paddington fans, jot this date down: January 12th. That’s when the sequel is set to hit cinemas, and it looks pretty funny. Let’s check out a new trailer for the Paddington 2movie:

Thoroughbreads

What’s probably the last film Anton Yelchin got to play in, Thoroughbreads, launches on March 9th. It’s thriller about two teenage girls concocting a complicated plan that would solve their problems. It seems it involves hiring someone (Yelchin’s character) to kill someone. Or, at least, to briefly hold a gun. Here’s a brand new trailer: