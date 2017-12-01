Target’s Cyber Week is almost over, but plenty of deals are still available online

Target’s Cyber Week concludes on Saturday, but you can still buy plenty of discounted items online until then. On Friday, Target is hosting a sale on electronics, while on Saturday shoppers will get 30% off furniture and rugs.

On top of that, Target is hosting a few week-long sales on products from various categories, including electronics, toys, and entertainment. If you missed anything on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, now is the time to buy it.

Here are some of the discounted items available on Friday and Saturday in addition to all the other promotions:

Friday deals

49-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV, $359.99 (reg. $379.99)

$30 off Beats urBeats In-Ear Wired Headphones, $69.99 (Reg. $99.99)

40% off Cars 3: Blue-ray DVD with Digital Storybook, $15 (Reg. $24.99)

$50 off Jetson Beam Electric Scooter, $249.99 (Reg. $299)

Week-long deals

39-inch Vizio D-Series LED TV, $224.99 (Reg. $279.99)

49-inch Samsung Ultra HD TV, $429.99 (Reg. $499.99)

49-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $399.99 (Reg. $549.99)

$100 off Sony PlayStation 4 VR Gran Turismo Sport Bundle, $299.99 (Reg. $399.99)

Free $20 Target GiftCard with purchase of BeatsX earphones or Beats EP headphones (Reg. $149.99/$129.99)

UE Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Wireless Speaker, $79.99 (Reg. $99.99)

20% off DJI Spark Drone in White, $399.99 (Reg. $499.99)

25% off Samsung 2D Blu-Ray Player, $59.99, (Reg. $79.99)

Hundreds of toys up to 50 percent off from brands such as LEGO, Pokémon, Nerf, Our Generation and more

To check Target’s remaining Cyber Week deals, head on over to this page.