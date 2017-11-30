This year’s Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Cyber Week sales have unquestionably been the best sales so far. Retailers started earlier, kept sales going for longer, offered deeper discounts, and included more popular products than ever before. Consumers noticed, of course, and sales records were shattered left and right.
Our deals team has been working overtime over the past two weeks, and they’ve shared all the best Black Friday and Cyber Week deals from around the web. There’s a good chance that you’ve already finished your holiday shopping as a result, but we’ve got good news for you if you’re not quite done. The top retailers on the web still have Cyber Week sales that are going strong, and new deals pop up constantly. If you’ve got another few holiday gifts to buy for loved ones — or for yourself — you’ll find info on the best remaining sales to shop in this post.
Amazon
Amazon was the king of Black Friday 2017 this year, and it dominated Cyber Monday 2017 as well. Guess what… Amazon is nowhere close to being finished. There are a ton of deals that are still available on the site from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and we’ll give you a small sampling below.
Featured Deals
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $195.99 (reg. $249.99)
- SmartOmi Q5 True Wireless Earbuds: $21.99 with coupon code 28BICBLK
- VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar: $89.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $63.99 (reg. $89.99)
- Philips Hue Go Portable Smart Lamp: $63.98 (reg. $79.99)
- AncestryDNA Genetic Testing Kit for $69
- Etekcity Smart Plug Mini Outlet (2 Pack), Works with Alexa Echo: $27.99
- AUKEY 4K Action Camera: $54.27 with code AUKCM015
- Philips Norelco OneBlade: $17.47 (reg. $34.99)
- SEGWAY miniLITE Hoverboard: $249.99 (reg. $399.99)
- Echo Dot (Black Friday’s best-selling deal): $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
Streaming and Audio
- VAVA MOOV 28 Wireless Sports Earphones: $23.79 with coupon code QN6ZHL53
- Sony H900N Hi-Res Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: $248.00 (reg. $299.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM2: $298.00 (reg. $349.99)
- VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-Inch 2.0 Channel Sound Bar: $89.99 (reg. $99.99)
- VIZIO SB3851-D0 SmartCast 38” 5.1 Sound Bar System: $249.99 (reg. $299.99)
- Sonos PLAY:1: $51 off
- Sonos PLAY:3: $50 off
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones: $135.99 (reg. $158.95)
- Bose SoundLink around-ear wireless headphones II: $199.00 (reg. $229.99)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones: $199.95 (reg. $299.99)
- BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones: $99.00 (reg. $149.99)
Smart Home
- Nest Learning Thermostat: $195.99 (reg. $249.99)
- Nest Cam Outdoor Security Camera: $178.00 (reg. $199.99)
- Chamberlain Smart Garage Hub MYQ-G0301: $79.99 (reg. $99.99)
- Philips Hue LightStrip Plus Dimmable LED Smart Light: $63.99 (reg. $89.99)
- Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 Starter Kit: $147.99 (reg. $169.99)
- Ring Wi-Fi Enabled Video Doorbell: $99.00 (reg. $199.99)
- August Smart Lock 2nd Generation: $149.00 (reg. $229.99)
TVs
- Sony XBR55X900E 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $998.00 (reg. $1,298.00)
- LG Electronics OLED55B7A 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV: $1,596.99 (reg. $2,299.99)
- Sony XBR65X850E 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: $1,198.00 $reg. $1,498.00)
Amazon Devices
- Echo Dot: $29.99 (reg. $49.99)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle E-reader: $39.99 (reg. $74.99)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Paperwhite E-reader: $79.99 (reg. $109.99)
- Certified Refurbished Kindle Voyage E-reader: $119.99 (reg. $169.99)
- Certified Refurbished Fire HD 10 Tablet: $119.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Certified Refurbished All-New Fire 7 Tablet: $39.99
Want to see what else Amazon has in store? Shop the full sale by following the link below.
Walmart
Amazon isn’t the only online retailer with great sales that are still going strong, of course. Walmart’s Cyber Week deals are almost as good as some of its Cyber Monday sales, and a few examples can be seen below.
- Samsung 58″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN58MU6070): $598.00 (reg. $799.00)
- Hitachi 60″ Class 4K (2160P) Roku Smart LED TV (60RH2): $599.99 (reg. $679.00)
- Samsung 65″ Class 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV (UN65MU6290): $897.99 ($1,099.99)
- Acer Aspire A315-51-51SL, 15.6″ HD Laptop, 7th Gen Intel Core i5: $399.00 (reg. $479.00)
- Xbox One S (500GB): $189.00
- KitchenAid Classic Series 4.5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Onyx: $199.00 (reg. $359.99)
- iRobot Roomba 618 Robotic Vacuum: $196.00 (reg. $269.00)
- Dyson Dc59 Slim Cordfree: $189.00
Check out the full Walmart sale at this link:
Best Buy
If you’re on the hunt for popular electronics at deep discounts, Best Buy is always a safe bet. Here are some items from Best Buy’s Cyber Week sale:
- Great Deals on Apple Devices
- Save on Select Beats Audio
- Save up to $300 on Select Laptops
- HP – ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6″ Touch-Screen Laptop – Intel Core i5 – 12GB RAM: $649.99 (reg. $849.99)
- Google – Home Mini – Chalk: $29.99 (reg. $49.00)
- Save up to $150 on Select Blu-ray Players
- Sony – XB950B1 Extra Bass Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones – Black: $99.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – Black: $129.99 (reg. $199.99)
- Sony – 75″ Class (74.5″ Diag.) – LED – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,999.99 ( reg. $2,799.99)
- WD – easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable Hard Drive – Black: $59.99 (reg. $99.99)
There’s plenty more available at Best Buy, so follow the link below.