‘Pokemon Go’ challenges players to catch three billion Pokemon in a week

Updates for Pokemon Go have been few and far between in recent months, but Niantic is hoping that the new Global Catch Challenge will be enough to draw players back in as the holiday season approaches. Revealed on Sunday, the Global Catch Challenge will be similar to the in-game event that coincided with the Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago over the summer. But this time around, players will need to catch 3 billion Pokemon to unlock all of the rewards.

Pokemon Go players have between today and Sunday, November 26th to catch as many Pokemon as they possibly can in order to unlock up to three tiers of rewards for the entire player base. If you’re taking off work or heading home from school this week, the Global Catch Challenge might be the perfect reason to jump back in.

Below are the rewards that players will unlock at the Bronze, Silver and Gold tiers during the challenge:

Bronze (500 million Pokemon) : Double XP, 6 hour lures, more Pokemon appear globally

: Double XP, 6 hour lures, more Pokemon appear globally Silver (1.5 billion Pokemon) : Double XP, 6 hour lures, double stardust, even more Pokemon appear

: Double XP, 6 hour lures, double stardust, even more Pokemon appear Gold (3 billion Pokemon): Double XP, 6 hour lures, double stardust, Farfetch’d will be available worldwide for 48 hours, Kangaskhan will be available in East Asia for 48 hours

The Global Catch Challenge will wrap up with a special event at the Pokemon Go Safari Zone event in Tottori, Japan on November 26th, but that’s not all that Niantic announced on Sunday. There will also be a new video series called Pokemon Go Travel, which will give fans a chance to “see the world through the eyes of a Pokemon Trainer.”