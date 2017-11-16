Black Friday 2017 is finally here! Wait, no, it’s still more than a week away. So why are there already so many killer Black Friday deals out there right now!? On Wednesday we told you about the three best early Black Friday sales you can shop right now. The usual suspects are indeed at it again — Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon — and there are thousands of Black Friday-level discounts to be had in those three sales.

Of course, Black Friday is about TVs more than anything else for many shoppers, and for good reason: there is no other time of the year where you’ll find this many massive discounts on TVs. Televisions are always top sellers on Black Friday and this year will be no different in terms of popularity. But there is a pretty big difference this year with TV sales in general, and it’s the fact that some of the best Black Friday bargains on TVs are already available now, more than a week before Black Friday actually arrives.

Retailers and manufacturers are getting smart this year. There are so many sales fighting for consumers’ attention on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday that they’re launching Black Friday sales early this year. For example, Bose kicked off a huge Black Friday sale on Amazon this morning covering more than a dozen wireless speakers, headphones, and more. There are plenty of other early Black Friday sales happening right now, but in this post we’re focusing on TVs. Glorious, ultra high-definition TVs.

All the opt retailers have launched early TV sales with Black Friday discounts, and we dug through more than 100 current deals from top retailers to find the 10 best bargains out there right now. They’re all listed below in order from the largest TVs to the smallest TVs, and you’ll find models from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.

These prices are all fantastic, with discounts of as much as $900 off retail. Pricing on these models should be the same now as they’ll be on Black Friday next week, but remember: Keep an eye on all the purchases you make this month and if you see any prices drop even further, contacting the retailer will typically get you a partial refund on the price difference.