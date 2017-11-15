Black Friday 2017 is just around the corner, and if you’ve been following our coverage then you know that this year we’re going to see the biggest Black Friday blowout we’ve ever seen. Just yesterday we told you about Amazon’s Black Friday 2017 plans, but Amazon definitely isn’t the only game in town… especially when it comes to TVs.

Samsung has a ton of deals in store for Black Friday, but TVs are obviously the stars of the show this year and every year. Samsung continues to make some of the best 4K televisions on the market, and dozens of them will be discounted for Black Friday. In fact, many of Samsung’s best UHD TVs, including models from the QLED series, are already discounted right now.

In this post, we’ll show you all of Samsung’s best TV deals leading up to Black Friday 2017 and during Black Friday. There are 27 different deals in total listed here, so there’s certainly something for everyone.

Here are Samsung’s best Black Friday 2017 TV deals, which will be live on the Samsung website from November 23rd through November 27th:

QLED Series

65” Q7C: $4,299 to $2,299 – $2000 savings

65” Q7F: $3,999 to $2,199 – $1,800 savings

55” Q7C: $2,999 to $1,699 – $1,300 savings

55” Q7F: $2,799 to $1,499 – $1,300 savings

Meanwhile, the following TV deals from Samsung will be available all month long:

The Frame

Buy Frame TV and save 50% on customizable bezel

QLED Series

65” Q9F: $5,999 to $3,299 – $2,700 savings

75” Q9F: $9,999 to $6,999 – $3,000 savings

55” Q8C: $3,499 to $2,199

65” Q8C: $4,799 to $2,999 – $1,800 savings

75” Q8C: $6,799 to $4,499 – $2,300 savings

55” Q7F: $2,799 to $1,599

55” Q7C: $2,999 to $1,799

65” Q7F: $3,999 to $2,499

65” Q7C: $4,299 to $2,599 – $1,700 savings

75” Q7F: $5,999 to $3,499 – $2,500 savings

MU Series

55” MU9000: $1,999 to $1,199 – $800 savings

65” MU9000: $2,699 to $1,699 – $1,000 savings

75” MU9000: $4,799 to $2,999 – $1,800 savings

65” MU8500: $2,399 to $1,499

49” MU8000: $1,199 to $699

55” MU8000: $1,499 to $899

65” MU8000: $2,199 to $1,299 – $900 savings

75” MU8000: $3,799 to $2,299 – $1,500 savings

82” MU8000: $4,999 to $3,299 – $1,700 savings

65” MU7500: $1,899 to $1,199

55” MU7000: $1,099 to $749

65” MU7000: $1,699 to $1,099

Finally, Samsung also has some noteworthy deals on audio and video accessories to go with your new 4K TV. These deals are also available on Samsung’s website for the whole month:

Soundbars

MS650 Sound+ Soundbar: $499 to $399

MS650 Sound+ Curved Soundbar: $549 to $449

K950 Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos: $1,499 to $1,199

K850 Soundbar w/ Dolby Atmos: $999 to $799

Blu-ray Players

UBD-M8500 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Player: $299 to $199

There are some great deals here, no question. Just remember to comparison shop as much as you can. For example, the class leading Samsung Q7F is already on sale on Amazon at the same price as Samsung’s site, but you might not have to pay taxes depending on where you live.

You can check out even more upcoming Black Friday 2017 deals on Samsung’s website.