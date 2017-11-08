Office Depot Black Friday ad leaks: Computers, office supplies, accessories and more

Just days after kicking off a month of pre-Cyber Monday deals, Office Depot is back with its full 8-page Black Friday ad, featuring a ton of great deals on computers, as well as office furniture and accessories for your new devices. You might not think of Office Depot as a “go to” spot for Black Friday tech deals, but the ad is a pleasant surprise.

Both Office Depot and OfficeMax will begin their online Black Friday sale at midnight on Thanksgiving Day (November 23rd), and the doors to their retails stores will open at 7:45 AM local time on Black Friday (November 24th).

You can check out the whole ad on BlackFriday.com, but we’ve rounded up a bunch of the best deals below:

Laptops and desktops

HP 14″ Laptop with Intel Inside – $167.99 (save $132)

– $167.99 (save $132) HP 15.6″ Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i7 Processor – $449.99 (save $400)

– $449.99 (save $400) Dell Inspiron 11.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Pentium Processor – $249.99 (save $150)

– $249.99 (save $150) HP 15.6″ Laptop with 8th Generation Intel Core i5 Processor – $349.99 (save $250)

– $349.99 (save $250) Lenovo Flex 5 15.6″ 2-in-1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 Processor – $529.99 (save $270)

– $529.99 (save $270) Acer Predator 17.3″ FHD Laptop with Intel Core i7 Processor – $1,199.99 (save $300)

– $1,199.99 (save $300) Microsoft Surface Pro Tablet Bundle with Intel Core i5 Processor – $899 (save $229.99)

– $899 (save $229.99) HP Pavilion 27″ All-In-One Touchscreen with Intel Core i5 Processor – $699.99 (save $300)

– $699.99 (save $300) Dell Inspiron 23.8″ All-In-One Touchscreen with Intel Pentium Processor – $419.99 (save $230)

– $419.99 (save $230) Alienware R6 Aurora Desktop with Intel Core i7 Processor – $1,499.99 (save $300)

Computer accessories

Samsung 32″ HD LED Monitor – $169.99 (save $130)

– $169.99 (save $130) Dell 27″ Full HD LED Monitor – $127.99 (save $142)

– $127.99 (save $142) Logitech M325 Wireless Mice – $8.99 (save $11)

– $8.99 (save $11) Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard/Mouse Combo – $39.99 (save $20)

– $39.99 (save $20) WD Elements 2TB External Hard Drive & SanDisk 16GB USB Flash Drive – $69.99 (save $20)

– $69.99 (save $20) VersaDesk Power Pro Sit-To-Stand Height-Adjustable Electric Desk Riser – $349.99 (save $40)

– $349.99 (save $40) Logitech HD Webcam C525 – $24.99 (save $20)

– $24.99 (save $20) NETGEAR Nighthawk 8-Port Gaming And Streaming Ethernet Switch – $69.99 (save $30)

– $69.99 (save $30) HP OfficeJet Pro 3833 – $39.99 (save $40)

– $39.99 (save $40) Logitech Z313 3-Piece Speaker System – $24.99 (save $25)

Office furniture

Realspace Harrington II Bonded Leather High-Back Chair – $69.99 (save $130)

– $69.99 (save $130) Gaming Chair – $99.99 (save $80)

– $99.99 (save $80) Arozzi Arena Gaming Desk – $248.99 (save $151)

– $248.99 (save $151) Realspace Magellan L-Desk and Hutch Bundle – $207.98 (save $312)

– $207.98 (save $312) Realspace Magellan 5-Shelf Bookcase With Doors – $64.99 (save $65)

This is just a fraction of what Office Depot and OfficeMax will be offering through the Black Friday weekend, so check out the full list, which has gone live on Office Depot’s website, for even more deals on tech and furniture.