iPhone X stress test: Watch an iPhone X get hit with a hammer and stabbed with a knife

Torture testing a new iPhone model via a series of drop tests and other bizarre experiments has essentially become a rite of passage at this point. Still, it’s a bit surprising that a few folks have already put the iPhone X through the ringer. The iPhone X, after all, retails for $1,000 on the low-end and is easily the most expensive iPhone model ever released. Further, with iPhone X supply being somewhat low relative to other iPhone releases, folks who opt to destroy their current model may not be able to pick up another one for quite some time. That notwithstanding, iPhone X stress tests are already starting to make their way onto YouTube and some are comically random and decidedly unscientific.

Case in point: the following video from the TechRax YouTube channel sets out to see what happens when someone takes a hammer to the iPhone X display and a sharp knife to the rear panel. Now that’s all well and good, but the testing quickly devolves to the iPhone X being smashed and destroyed with no rhyme or reason from varying heights and with varying levels of power. The following video, in a nutshell, is laughably absurd but oddly entertaining nonetheless.

With that little preamble out of the way, let’s jump right in.

The video begins at the 1:24 mark when TechRax starts stabbing the iPhone X’s rear casing. I’m not exactly sure what this test is supposed to measure, but the iPhone X more or less emerged unscathed. The real fun, though, begins at the 2:30 mark when a 3-pound hammer is repeatedly dropped on the iPhone X from an unknown height. Shortly thereafter, our fearless tester begins actively pounding the iPhone X with a hammer before the front glass ultimately shatters.

The entire video can be viewed below.