eBay kicks off Black Friday sale season with 9 days of First Minute deals

Just a few days ago, eBay unveiled a couple of early November sales that include a few interesting tech deals. But the online retailer isn’t done offering buyers more ways to shop ahead of Black Friday.

That’s why, come November 1st, eBay fans will get access to a completely new type of sale on eBay, and the event is called First Minute offers.

eBay’s new study revealed that most people don’t want to wait until it’s too late. Almost 45% of Americans start their holiday shopping well ahead of Black Friday. That’s why eBay is launching First Minute shopping.

Starting November 1st, eBay will reveal exclusive deals from top brands including Apple, Adidas, Dyson, Mattel, and others each day at more than 30-60% off regular prices. Free shipping is also included with each purchase. Here are some of the items that will be heavily discounted on eBay in the coming days:

Samsonite 3-piece Tenacity Set (over 60% off)

KitchenAid® 6 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (over 55% off)

Diamondback Overdrive Sport Hardtail Mountain Bike (over 45% off)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9″ Retina Display 128GB Wi-Fi (over 35% off)

Huffy Bantam 29″ 21 Speed Aluminum Mountain Bicycle (over 30% off)

And here are the November 1st deals:

eBay also announced a new Guaranteed Delivery program that promises to deliver your purchases in three days or less, with millions of items qualifying for free shipping. Finally, eBay has a Price Match Guarantee in place. The company says it’ll match the best price from competitors all season long, throughout Black Friday and Cyber Monday.