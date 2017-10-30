Tesla’s Model 3 gets reviewed in incredibly detailed video

It’s probably fair to say that Tesla’s Model 3 was the most highly anticipated car of 2017. Immediately after its unveiling in March of 2016, demand for Tesla’s mass market EV went through the roof. And though Tesla hasn’t revealed an exact figure, it’s widely believed that the cumulative number of Model 3 reservations hovers somewhere around 400,000. Of course, demand for Tesla vehicles has never been an issue. Ramping up production in order to meet demand, however, has long been a problem Tesla has had to contend with.

Earlier this month, Tesla revealed that it had only manufactured 260 Model 3 vehicles, a figure significantly below the 1,500 figure Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company would reach by September. Beyond that, Elon Musk this past July boldly said that Tesla may be able to manufacture 20,000 Model 3 cars by December, a goal which now seems all but impossible.

Tesla has attributed Model 3 supply issues to “production bottlenecks,” with the company releasing the following statement a few weeks back.

Model 3 production was less than anticipated due to production bottlenecks. Although the vast majority of manufacturing subsystems at both our California car plant and our Nevada Gigafactory are able to operate at high rate, a handful have taken longer to activate than expected. It is important to emphasize that there are no fundamental issues with the Model 3 production or supply chain. We understand what needs to be fixed and we are confident of addressing the manufacturing bottleneck issues in the near-term.

That being the case, the number of Model 3 cars out in the wild is small, and in turn, we haven’t seen too many interesting Model 3 reviews or walkthroughs hit the web just yet. Looking to fill in some of the blanks, the folks behind the Model 3 Owners Club YouTube channel recently put out a new and impressively exhaustive look at the Model 3. If anything, calling this video exhaustive might be an understatement, because the in-depth look at the Model 3 clocks in with a running time of 1 hour and 10 minutes. So if you’re at all interested in buying a Model 3, or even if you’re just immensely curious about the ins and outs of Tesla’s latest vehicle, you might want to sit back, grab some popcorn, and hit play.

If you’d rather just skip around to a particular area of interest, timestamps regarding individual features are pasted below the video.

Video Timestamps

Headlights @2:34

Aero Ducts @3:15

Roof Rack Attach Points @3:36

Wipers Detail @4:26

Exterior Door Handles @5:02

Windows, Doors & Trim @5:45

Trunk Details @9:26

Front Trunk Details @16:17

Front License Plate @18:45

Charge Port @19:27

Wheels Detail @20:02

Underside Details @20:45

Interior Tour @21:43

Center Console @26:27

The Dashboard @28:38

Speakers @29:45

Dashcam Mounting @30:12

Overhead Console & Sun Visors @30:42

HVAC Demo @31:54

Screen Tour @33:32

Windshield Wipers @51:39

Control Stalks @53:48

Unlocking Model 3 @54:38

Keycard & Phone App @55:06

Phone App @55:31

Sundry Items @56:45

New UMC @57:27

The Drive @59:28

Closing Thoughts @1:07:14