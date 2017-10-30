New iPhone X video reviews give us a close look at Animojis, Face ID and much more

Looking back at the long and illustrious history of the iPhone, the iPhone X represents an inflection point of sorts. While we’ve seen dramatic iPhone upgrades in the past, the iPhone X undeniably marks the most radical transformation of the iPhone we’ve seen to date. Along with a new edgeless OLED display, the iPhone X design does away with the home button, a distinguishing feature of every iPhone going all the way back to the original. Put simply, the iPhone X user experience — which now includes Face ID and an assortment of new gestures — will completely change the way we interact with Apple’s iconic smartphone.

The iPhone X will undoubtedly shake the smartphone market up, and in turn, Apple has decided to handle the early review process a bit differently. Traditionally, Apple ships off new iPhones to select reviewers and publications and puts the resulting reviews under an embargo that doesn’t lift until the Wednesday before it goes on sale. This year, Apple has taken a different approach. Seemingly embracing a staggered embargo schedule, the first iPhone X review went live earlier today when Steven Levy’s piece on Apple’s flagship iPhone went live over at Wired.

In conjunction with that, and in apparent attempt to generate buzz in circles that lie outside of the traditional tech press, Apple also sent iPhone X units over to select YouTubers who posted their video reviews and impressions earlier today. If you’re on the fence about ordering the iPhone X or are simply curious to see what Apple’s next-gen iPhone brings to the table, you’ll definitely want to check these videos out.

