World Series 2017 live stream: How to watch Astros vs. Dodgers Game 2 online

Clocking in at just two hours and twenty-eight minutes, Game 1 of the 2017 World Series was the shortest World Series matchup since 1992. This was on account of the fact that two of the best pitchers of the year were facing off against one another — Clayton Kershaw for the Dodgers and Dallas Keuchel for the Astros.

Kershaw ended up outdueling Keuchel and the Dodgers took Game 1 by a score of 3-1. Tonight at 8 PM ET on Fox, the Astros will try to steal a game at Dodger Stadium in Game 2 before both teams fly to Houston for the next three games of the series (if Houston can win a game). Will their bats come to life, or will they be stifled again?

Tonight’s pitching matchup has the potential to be just as exciting as Game 1’s as Astros ace Justin Verlander — acquired from the Tigers earlier this year — squares off against Rich Hill. Hill has been consistent and reliable for the Dodgers all season, but Verlander’s numbers since being traded have been off the charts. The Astros absolutely have a chance tonight to tie the series and head to Houston with some momentum, but Verlander needs run support.

If you have cable and want to watch on TV, just tune into Fox at 8:00 PM ET tonight. If you are looking for alternate options, virtually every live TV streaming service includes Fox in its lineup of channels. You’ll just have to make sure that the service you choose allows you to stream locally in your market.

Some of the services with free trials of a week or more include YouTube TV, DirecTV Now, PlayStation Vue, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV and FuboTV. You can also pay $9.99 for a postseason package from MLB.TV, but you’ll be required to authenticate with your pay TV provider, so that might not do you much good.