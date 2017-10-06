Yesterday’s post on paid iPhone and iPad apps made available for free was a great one, and you can still find a few free downloads in there if you check right now. We’ve got a fresh batch for you today — including an app that gives you an iPhone keyboard with haptic feedback! — and they’re all listed out below. Grab them while you can, because these sales could end at any moment.

Vantage Calendar

Vantage is a colorful calendar and to-do list, built to present your life with exceptional clarity through design. Great for organizing your daily life, school or work projects. DESIGN YOUR LIFE

Visual cues makes a long list of stuff so much more clear to understand, so Vantage lets you design your calendar with colors, stickers and fonts to either make those special things stand out, or feel connected. VIEW BY TIMELINE, DAILY, WEEKLY OR MONTHLY

There’s views to display a full month, condensed month, summary of the week and detailed three day schedule. You won’t be at a loss for options. Our high-level timeline puts your events in stacks to let you glance just how busy you’re calendar is going to be. TO-DO LISTS AND REMINDERS

A great calendar should have a good to-dos integration. With Vantage, you’ll not only be able to keep your task lists right alongside your calendar events, but also create Notebooks with customized covers to separate them for different parts of your life. Simply drag and drop them in the calendar to set its due date and get a reminder. FULLY FEATURED

Vantage comes with all of the advanced and basic features you would expect from a high-end calendar. Some of those are: – Natural Language Input

– Custom Repeat Rules

– Custom Alerts

– Syncs with iOS Calendar, Google Calendar, Exchange, Facebook

– Use colors, stickers and fonts as search tags, super useful!

– Keep To-do lists in Notebooks

– Drag and drop To-dos to due dates

– Location through Apple or Google Maps

– Inbox for event invites

– Send email reply to invites and group email all attendees

– Week numbers

– Absolutely no ads

AllPass Pro

AllPass is an app that keeps all your vital information in one secure vault. • Quick opening of data using Touch ID

• Store your logins, credit cards, identities, and secure notes

• Log in to websites without having to remember any of your passwords

• Fill credit cards and identities without typing

• Quickly access your most used items using Favorites and History

• Fast search to find what you need

• Support Folders for better file organization.You can select a template for any folder to create records as fast as possible

• Unlimited number of databases

• Encrypts all your data using best and most reliable AES 256-bit encryption

• All protection mechanism is offline on your device only

• Auto-lock protects your vault even if your device is lost or stolen

• Syncs securely with your other iOS devices

• Backup & Restore your data via iCloud, Mail or iTunes

• Export and import via Mail, iTunes and CSV text files

• 180 icons to personalize your records

• 5 standard templates for fast data entry with the ability to create or edit custom templates with unlimited fields

• Integration with iOS

• Optimized for all types of devices and screen resolutions Choose the AllPass for storing important information and your digital life will become more comfortable and safe.

ENZO: Simple Haptic Keyboard

Utilizing Apple’s Taptic Engine (iPhone 7 and above), every touch gives you a satisfying click. The soft vibration makes you feel like you are typing on a real keyboard. All this is packaged in an interface that is both familiar and intuitive. Every button is deliberately placed to create an experience that you can enjoy. Download ENZO and start typing! We spend almost a third of our waking hours on our phones. The majority of this time is spent typing on keyboards that give us no satisfaction. We believe that an activity that we spend so much time on should be enjoyed. With ENZO, we hope to do just that. Third party mobile keyboards today are too complicated. They give us too many customizing options that we don’t even know where to start. They provide us with too many buttons that we will never use. We want to empower you by giving you a keyboard you don’t have to second guess. Every key you press is exactly what is typed on the screen. You can use this when you’re texting friends, composing emails, or writing notes. The possibilities are endless. Getting started is easy. Simply download and open the app and follow the onscreen instructions to install. Once you’ve enabled full access (required for haptic feedback), you’ll be good to go! Enjoy typing again with ENZO!

Translate 2 for Safari

Translate 2 for Safari – Translate & Speak Web

(TranslateSafari 2 – Translate & Speak Extension for Safari) The app is a Safari extension that translates and speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

A must have app to translate and speak aloud web pages of Safari. Useful Features

● Translate the entire web page of Safari app

– Support both By Paragraph (50+ languages) and Whole Page (100+ languages) translation types

– Display the original text for each translated sentence ● Speak aloud the entire web page of Safari app

– Speak 100+ voices

– Read all unread web pages automatically

– Swipe to control skipping sentences

– Highlight word by word for each speaking sentence

– Speak aloud the clicked web page

– Add favorite web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later

– With funny bear and human face animations while speaking

– Support useful speaking repeat, pause, speed and pitch options ● Optimize speak functions (Pro)

– Enhanced voices support

– Background operation support: keep reading aloud web pages in the background while using another app

– Lock screen support: play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen Features

● A Safari extension that translates the entire web page

The app is a Safari extension that translates the entire web page of Safari app. ● Supports both By Paragraph and Whole Page translation types

The app supports both By Paragraph (50+ languages) and Whole Page (100+ languages) translation types. ● A Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page sentence by sentence

The app provides a Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app.

The app integrates the system text-to-speech engine, speaks aloud sentence by sentence without internet connecting.

You can copy or add touched selected words with “Starred” in Speak mode.

Speak 100+ voices. ● Support 70+ enhanced voices (In-App Purchase)

All Enhanced Voices: up to 70+ enhanced voices

Please make an In-App Purchase to get enhanced voices for each language. ● Add favorite web pages with “Starred” (Pro) ● Read all unread web pages automatically (Pro)

The app can read all unread starred web pages automatically. ● Swipe to control skipping sentences

You can skip a sentence or all below sentences while in Speak mode.

Swipe a sentence right and tap the [Skip Below] or [Unskip Below] button to skip or unskip all below sentences.

Swipe a sentence left and tap the [Skip] or [Unskip] button to skip or unskip the sentence. ● Speak aloud the clicked web page

If you click the link on web page while in Speak mode, the app will read the clicked web page automatically. ● Support useful speaking options

The app provides some useful speaking options, such as repeat times of the whole article, repeat times of each sentence, speaking pause seconds between sentences, speaking speed, speaking pitch and font size options.

The repeat times could be 0~60 and infinity (∞). ● Speaking face animation

The app provides funny face animations while speaking.

You can choose bears and humans face animation with two types of mouth each.

You could use the pinch to zoom gesture to change the face size, drag and drop to move to other position features. ● Highlight words while speaking

The app will highlight word by word for each speaking sentence.

The sentence will also be highlighted on many web pages while speaking. Please note that words with special format may not be highlighted properly. ● Background operation support (Pro)

The app can keep reading web pages in the background while using another app. ● Lock screen support (Pro)

The app provides the lock screen support that you can play, pause, skip a sentence, adjust playback volume and see the sentences list on the lock screen. ● This app is designed for both iPhone and iPad

The Ring.

What you see before you, is not an ordinary thriller app – this project contains attributes of psychological audio-visual pressure. All happens with you, in your very room, so we earnestly recommend DO NOT turn on this game while being in stressful or anxious state of mind. This is a new generation game, with new technologies yet not wide spread and aware to the mass users and new methods of fear anatomy. This game is strongly not recommended to the users younger than 18y.o., people with psychological issues and pregnant women. Developers are not responsible for the psychological and / or physical damage after use of this product. If you are not sure about your strengths, DO NOT DOWNLOAD THIS APPLICATION AND REMEMBER: THIS IS JUST A GAME!!!

Sleep Timer

Having trouble falling asleep? Insomnia? Snoring partner? NO PROBLEM!

Play our carefully selected soothing sounds and you will sleep like a baby. Enjoy the largest collection of high quality relaxing sounds. Highlights:

• Sleep great with relaxing sounds

• Immerse into calming videos

• Drift away to our handpicked themes

• Create your own amazing mixes

• Set up sleep timer

• Improve your sleeping schedule with Bedtime Reminder Ideal for sleeping, meditation and concentration. Clear your mind, remove the stress and find your inner peace. Enjoy 16 customizable sound themes:

• Cozy Home

• Forest

• Ocean

• Beach

• Waterfall

• Busy Street

• Mountains

• Night River

• White Noise

• Space

• Earth

• Winter

• Liquid Plate

• Dive

• Marine life

• Subway You can adjust the volume of each sound individually to find the ideal combination and so encourage a deep relaxation. You can keep the app in the background in conjunction with other apps (for reading, playing games or browsing the internet). You can also set a timer. When time runs out, sound will fade gently and the app will close by itself, so you do not have to worry about closing it when you fall asleep.

Dogo

Dogo app offers fun daily trainings for you and your dog – which give results! Using positive clicker training, a proven way to train your pup, you can help your best friend to learn the tricks and behaviour they need to stay happy and calm. The app offers 20+ fun training sessions with step-by-step instructions, fun illustrations and an in-built clicker. Track their progress and see the improvements every day! Need more help with your furry friend? You can also consult our experts directly through the app. Start dog training and strengthen your friendship with Dogo! *** Daily trainings with 30+ tricks and awards

*** Submit video exams that are reviewed and commented by professionals

*** In-built clicker – proven method to positively train your dog

*** To level up pass an exam that will be reviewed by a professional dog trainer

*** Track progress and see your dog level up!

*** Set daily reminders so that you never need to miss a day!

*** Customise your dog’s profile to match it’s needs Your dog is an active animal and needs plenty of exercise, not only physical but also mental stimulation. What makes dogs man’s best friend? It is their ability to understand us and communicate with us. Unlock their potential with Dogo!

Knotmeter+

The speedometer app are particular good for boats and other vehicles on the water, and it does work for other moving vehicles as well. Works great in both low and high speeds. The app shows the speed in both knots and km/h. The apps keep tracks of your average speed and your top speed until you reset it. This is especially suitable for the fisherman to keep track of their speed, for example, trolling. The app shows the speed in knots and km/h. Knotmeter+ also stores your average and top speed until you choose to do a reset. Features

– Displays speed in knots and km/h

– Displays the average and top speed in knots and km/h

– Compass

– Reset average and top speed in knots and km/h

Eggplant Stickers

Our favorite Eggplant Emoji is back on the market with tons of adorable poses, phrases and positions. Ever have a hard time expressing your emotions? Use Mr. Eggplant to stir fun with your friends and loved ones. Morning would be a good time to say hello with the Eggplant Sticker. Use “Ciao” when it’s off to the sack. Send your friend a standing ovation. Compliment a Tinder match with a #swiperight Eggplant. Thumbs up if you had a great time! Squeeze it into any conversation. Get excited to play with these Eggplants as they will brighten your day. Rise to the occasion and join the Eggplant movement. Spread the love!

Mazer

Put your mind to the test against a computer and your friends and solve randomly generated mazes of three sizes. Also, create your own custom sized mazes.

