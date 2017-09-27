iOS 11 was just released and Apple already had to update it

iOS 11 adoption is already seeing impressive numbers, although it’s lagging behind iOS 10 adoption according to a new report. Apple’s major iPhone and iPad operating system was officially released a week ago, and Apple already has an update for it, version 11.0.1.

Just like other iOS releases in the past, iOS 11 still has some bugs to iron out. And Apple started fixing things with this minor update. Don’t expect everything you think it’s wrong with iOS 11 to be resolved right away.

Apple only offers a generic “bug fixes and improvements” changelog for the update, which requires a tiny 300MB download. But ArsTechnica discovered that Apple did fix one major issue present in the final iOS 11 version that was released last week.

iOS 11 brought forward an Exchange email server bug that prevented users from sending emails from accounts hosted on Outlook.com, Office 365 and certain Exchange Server 2016 configurations.

If you’re one of the people who may have seen error messages reading “Cannot Send Mail. The message was rejected by the server.” while trying to send emails from your iPhone and iPad, you should update to iOS 11.0.1 as fast as possible.

Others discovered that Camera and Photos app fixes are also in place, as well as improvements for iMessage App Explorer and Springboard:

iOS 11.0.1 mostly focus on Camera and Photos app. There's also some improvements for iMessage App Explorer and Springboard too. pic.twitter.com/pJkzmnKnLY — Filipe Espósito  (@filipekids) September 26, 2017

That said, there are no noticeable new features in iOS 11.0.1, which isn’t surprising at all. You should expect new tricks from the future iOS 11.1 release.

iOS 11 beta testers including developers and regular users who still have beta profiles installed on their devices should delete them first to be able to install the update.