It might’ve seemed like this day would never come, but it’s finally here: Apple has released the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus! Apple’s tenth-anniversary iPhone lineup is far and away the best smartphone lineup the world has ever seen.

From the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus to the upcoming iPhone X, all of Apple’s new iPhones pack power and performance that are unrivaled. Forget about Android phones, recent benchmark tests show that the iPhone 8 and its A11 Bionic processor are even more powerful than the new MacBook Pro! It’s incredible what Apple has accomplished with its new iPhone lineup, and today is the day the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are finally available to buy.

Now, it’s important to remember that as great as Apple’s new iPhones are, they’re also made almost entirely out of glass now. Apple had no choice but to make the backs glass so that the new iPhones can all support wireless charging. The new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus housings look great, but one accidental drop and your beautiful new iPhone is going to be smashed. Drops are inevitable, so they only way to protect your pricey new iPhone is to wrap it up in a high-quality case.

Caseology is a top selling electronics accessories brand that offers high-quality cases for your favorite devices, including Apple’s latest flagships: the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus. All of Caseology’s products are designed to fit the way you live, and they protect your most necessary device by offering maximum comfort and durability while still catering to your personal style. As a show of commitment to its users, the company also recently revamped its products and website by adding new features and updated colors — all without deviating from the company’s core focus on design.

Screen Protector

Tempered Glass Screen Protector [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The Caseology Tempered Glass Screen Protector is an effective solution for protecting the all-screen display on the iPhone X, 8 and 8 Plus against high impact drops and scratches. Made with genuine glass and four additional protective layers, this ultra slim screen protector is highly-durable, scratch-resistant, shatterproof and only 0.33mm thick. It maintains deep vivid colors and detail without distorting the original picture quality and offers complete touchscreen accuracy with immaculate clarity.

Clear Cases

Skyfall [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The Caseology Skyfall Case is a slim yet effective solution for protecting your new iPhone without covering up its sleek design. The minimalist influences and crystal clear design enhance the typical clear case by combining it with a precision-matched color frame that perfectly matches your phone. The result is seamless protection that looks and feels nearly invisible. The ultra clear cover is scratch-resistant and won’t discolor over time. The Skyfall also features a partially clear frame, precise cutouts, low-profile button covers and a subtly raised front lip. Available in Black and all new Warm Gray.

Coastline [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The Coastline Case for iPhone 8 is a fresh take on the classic clear case. Its crystal clear cover, contrasting color-border, and sheer TPU frame elevates even the most simplistic design. It cleverly integrates all three components into a remarkably slim case that confidently withstands drops. The Coastline’s minimalist design also includes low-profile button covers, precise cutouts and raised bezel protection. Available in Frost Gray; Deep Blue and all new White Gray—coming soon.

Statement Cases

Parallax [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The Caseology Parallax Series won the Good Design Selection Award in 2016 and is available for your new iPhone. The popular geometric pattern gives your phone a distinct look while providing a secure grip through its three-dimensional textured cover. The Parallax now features an improved frame with strategic grooves that offer a better grip necessary for taking photos, streaming videos and playing games horizontally. Available in Black, Burgundy and all new Ocean Gray and Pine Green.

Apex [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The Caseology Apex Series is the latest addition to Caseology’s line of modern, minimalist-influenced cases. The understated design mixes geometric shapes and clean lines for a minimal yet bold look that’s not overwhelming. The Apex incorporates Caseology’s tried-and-true dual layer technology and features an ultra slim profile, precise cutouts, responsive button covers and raised bezel protection. Available in Black, Burgundy, and all new colors—Pine Green, Aqua Green and Ocean Gray.

Protective Cases

Legion [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The Caseology Legion Series is a heavy duty protection case that’s designed to take on impact. This durable dual layer case offers the benefits of both rubber and hard case by seamlessly combining TPu and PC layers. The sophisticated, military design eliminates excess bulk and features a strategically raised front lip that protects the iPhone display screen when faced down. Also featured is a 4-point rear guard that keeps the back of your phone elevated on flat surfaces. Available in Charcoal Gray and all new Aqua Green.

Slim Protective Case

Vault [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The Caseology Vault Series provides high shock deflection and bounces back from the occasional drop. This rugged TPU case delivers the flexibility & durability needed for daily wear and tear and offers the right amount of protection without adding bulk. The textured cover offers a confident, secure grip and includes a shock absorbing design, corner cushion protection, raised front lip and precision cutouts. Available in Black, Burgundy and all new Pine Green.

Coming Soon

Nero Tough [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The all-new Caseology Nero Tough Series is a full body protection case that effectively withstands drops. It’s made with a protective blend of TPU & PC material and includes a 9H tempered glass screen protector for front-to-back protection. The slightly weighted build fleshes out your phone for secure yet non-bulky grip. The Nero Tough is packed full of features which include precise cutouts, tactile button covers, a raised front lip and camera bezel protection. Available in Black.

Nero Slim [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The new Caseology Nero Slim Case is the leaner, meaner iteration of the Nero Tough case. Its ultra slim build and practical design may seem conservative but it delivers superior protection against drops. This full-body PC hard case also includes a 9H tempered glass screen protector for front-to-back protection. The Nero Slim features precise cutouts, responsive button covers, a raised lip and camera bezel protection for complete coverage. Available in Charcoal Gray.

Spectra [iPhone X | iPhone 8 | iPhone 8 Plus]

The all-new Spectra Series is the result of Caseology’s evolving style and attention to trends. It fuses classic design with contemporary elements for a look that stays relevant season after season. The Spectra is the perfect canvas for a variety of styles and is available in 4 different options: Leather—Black, Pine Green; Wood—Black; Pine Green; Splash—Black; Marble—Ocean Gray.