New Fios deal gets you Gigabit internet, TV, phone and more for less than you pay for cable internet alone

This is a sponsored article and all content and opinions expressed within are independent of editorial.

Why are so many people cutting the cord these days? It’s not a trick question, the answer is obvious: they want to save money. Cable companies’ quest for profits got completely out of hand over the years, and service costs skyrocketed as a result. For a while, there was nothing anyone could do — if you wanted internet and TV service, you had to pay the price. Now that there are alternatives, however, people are seeking them out and taking advantage of them.

Of course, using any of the lower-cost streaming services out there means you still have to pay for internet, and standalone cable internet is quite expensive if you want decent data speeds. Or heaven forbid you want the fastest option your cable company offers… get ready to spend an arm and a leg each month.

What if we told you that there’s a way to get internet service that’s probably three or four times faster than your current service along with a live TV and home phone bundle, all for less than you’re paying now? What if we told you that you can also get 2 years of HBO or 2 years of multi-room DVR service as well at no extra charge. Well, it just so happens that there’s a new Fios deal that just went live, and it’s exactly what you’ve been dreaming of.

For $79.99 per month — which is less than you’ll pay for internet alone for your cable company’s fastest plan — you get Fios Gigabit service (data speeds up to 940/880 Mbps) as well as a custom TV package and home phone service. On top of that, you can choose either 2 years of free HBO or 2 years of free multi-room DVR service, and you get up to $500 to pay off your current cable contract if you have one!

Here’s a breakdown, just to ensure that you didn’t miss anything:

Download speeds up to 940Mbps

Upload speeds up to 880Mbps

Custom TV package (choose from seven channel bundles)

Phone service

HBO free for 2 years or multi-room DVR service free for 2 years

Credit of up to $500 to get out of your contract

This new deal went live on Sunday, September 17th, and it’s only available for a limited time. Head over to the Fios website to learn more and sign up.