Tesla’s next vehicle is being unveiled next month, but this time it’s not a car

Tesla’s fleet of vehicles is about to expand in the most interesting of ways. Hardly a secret anymore, Tesla over the past year has been actively working on an all-electric semi-truck. Far from an interesting research project, Tesla’s semi-truck plans are very real and the company has plans to get it on the road sooner than you might imagine. This past April, Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a teaser photo of Tesla’s currently unnamed semi-truck (as seen above), while noting that the design is “seriously next level.” And because it’s Tesla we’re talking about here, Musk also added that the company’s semi-truck drives “like a sports car.”

Intriguing to say the least, the good news is that we wont’ have to wait much longer to see why Musk is so excited. In a tweet sent out last night, Musk said that Tesla will tentatively hold a special Tesla semi-truck unveiling and test drive event on October 26th. And seeing as how Musk is now stranger to hyperbole, he made a point of noting that the entire event will be “unreal.”

Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It's unreal. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2017

As laid out in Tesla’s most recent master plan, Musk explained that Tesla’s semi-truck “will deliver a substantial reduction in the cost of cargo transport, while increasing safety and making it really fun to operate.”

Incidentally, Musk initially said that Tesla would introduce its semi-truck at a special event in September, but those plans have been pushed back for undisclosed reasons. As for other vehicles Tesla has in the pipeline, EV fans over the next few years can look forward to a brand new version of Tesla’s iconic Roadster along with a crossover version of the Model 3 that Tesla has dubbed the model Y.