iOS 11 beta 10 is here, go download it now

We’re less than a week away from Apple’s next event, and the likely full release of iOS 11. But that’s not slowing down Apple’s developers, who are still cranking out iOS 11 betas like there’s no tomorrow. iOS 11 beta 10 was just released to developers, so for hopefully the last time, you should hit up the Settings app and download the changes right now.

Releasing iOS 11 beta 10 on a Wednesday is well out of Apple’s normal pattern. In general, betas are released on a Monday, once every two weeks. Breaking from that cycle is normally the result of some hairy bugs in the most recent beta that Apple wants to fix right away.

We’re still looking through the release notes to work out what’s different compared to the previous version of iOS 11, but the short timeframe (and proximity to full launch) hopefully means we’re just looking at minor bug fixes and refinements. It’s unusual to see a major feature introduced this close to full launch.

If you’re already on the developer beta profile, you just need to head to Settings –> General –> Software Update to pull the download and install it. You’ll need enough empty space on your device for the changes, and to be running the developer profile on a compatible device: