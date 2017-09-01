Author claims a mythical planet is about to destroy Earth, and it’s written on the pyramids

A conspiracy theorist and author says we’re all about to die thanks to the arrival of a hidden planet NASA hasn’t warned us about, and he thinks the proof has been hidden in the Great Pyramid of Giza. The planet, called Nibiru (or sometimes “Planet X”) has been fodder for end-of-days theories for some time, but this particular claim is a special kind of crazy.

Apocalyptic conspiracy theories are a dime a dozen these days, so when a nutjob takes to the web to announce that the end of days is upon us it wouldn’t normally be worth a second glance. But what makes David Meade’s “warning” noteworthy is that it’s remarkably thorough in its insanity.

This isn’t a situation where a would-be soothsayer says the world is about to end just because he or she believes it — no, Meade is leaning on both the Bible and ancient Egyptian architecture to support his claims.

Meade believes a Bible passage that in part reads “the Day of the Lord is coming – a cruel day, with wrath and fierce anger – to make the land desolate and destroy the sinners within it,” is forewarning humanity of an apocalyptic event, and he insists that it’s pointing to September 20th, 2017, as the day it’s all going to end.

To back up his theory, he also claims that the Great Pyramid of Giza is actually hinting at the same time frame. Two of the tunnels inside the pyramid will be pointing at significant celestial bodies after September 20th — or so he seems to think.

Meade, as you might have guessed, stands to benefit from a bit of artificial apocalypse hysteria, as that so happens to be the subject of a book he’s recently published, which I will not be linking here.

This isn’t the first time crackpots have claimed the mythical Planet X is ready to arrive and lead to the end of mankind. The same has been said on more than one previous occasion, and the people peddling the theories always have something to sell — what a remarkable coincidence!