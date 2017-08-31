Report: First ‘Destiny 2’ DLC will be out this December with a new patrol zone

Based on what we’ve seen so far, Destiny 2 has a lot in common with the original Destiny. Both feature three classes, both send players to a variety of familiar and alien planets and both are the subject of countless leaks. On Wednesday, Kotaku’s Jason Schreier reported that the first DLC for Destiny 2 will be called The Curse of Osiris and is scheduled to launch this December — just three months after Destiny 2 hits store shelves.

According to Kotaku’s sources, the first DLC will center around the space wizard Osiris — a name you might recognize from the Crucible’s Trials of Osiris, which were special PvP events in Destiny that awarded rare armor and weapons. The sources claims that The Curse of Osiris DLC will be substantial, giving players access to a new patrol zone on Mercury and a social area on the Lighthouse. In Destiny 1, the only way to reach the Lighthouse was to win nine matches and suffer zero losses during a Trials Passage.

In the DLC, players will reportedly be tasked with saving Osiris, who has never actually appeared in-game up to this point, despite being such a prominent character in the Destiny universe. Schreier only received “high-level details” about the DLC, but it sounds more in line with The Taken King than The Dark Below, which is great news for players who plan to charge through Destiny 2 as quickly as possible to reach the endgame.

Schreier didn’t share any information about pricing, but with the launch of Destiny 2 just days away, I imagine we’ll be hearing much more about the game’s first DLC content in the very near future.