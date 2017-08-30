New ‘Walking Dead’ mobile game lets you fight zombies in the real world

No one would actually want to live in the violent world of The Walking Dead, but what if you could interact with that world without risking being bitten by a walker? This week, AMC and Next Games announced The Walking Dead: Our World — a mobile augmented reality game that lets you do exactly that.

Similar to Pokemon Go, The Walking Dead: Our World will populate the real world with zombies which players will be able to fight “on the streets, in the park, on your sofa, wherever and whenever you feel like it,” according to the game’s official website. Popular characters from the show, including Rick, Daryl and Michonne, will fight alongside you as well. You can see what that will look like in the concept trailer below:

Much like the original Pokemon Go trailer, the debut trailer for Our World doesn’t show actual gameplay, but rather a dramatized version of what players will experience when they download the game.

“The fans love how the show encourages you to ask, ‘What would I do in a zombie apocalypse?’, and in this game we aim to let players explore this hypothetical in a way they’ve never experienced before.” said Next Games CEO Teemu Huuhtanen in a statement. “AR enables players to live through the fight for survival in a whole new way in their familiar surroundings.”

The Walking Dead: Our World is coming to both iOS and Android when it launches, using ARKit on Apple’s devices, but AMC and Next Games haven’t shared a release date for the game yet.