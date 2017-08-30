HBO cut a key scene from the Game of Thrones season finale – here’s what we missed

The season finale of Game of Thrones was 81 minutes long, but it still featured a few glaring omissions. How did the Unsullied escape virtually unharmed from Casterly Rock? More importantly, when did Sansa and Arya conspire to bring down Littlefinger? Well, we’ve got a partial answer to one of those questions, and it turns out HBO decided to cut a critical scene from the finale.

Don't Miss : 5 of the best remotes in the Logitech Harmony lineup are discounted on Amazon

In an interview with Variety, Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran on the show, told us how Sansa knew to go after Littlefinger. It turns out that Sansa and Arya may have never colluded. Instead, Sansa went to her brother Bran, the Google of Westeros, to ask for guidance.

The moment we see Bran next to Sansa in the scene where Littlefinger dies, it’s clear that he has something to do with it. However, we’re not explicitly told what his involvement is.

“We actually did a scene that clearly got cut, a short scene with Sansa where she knocks on Bran’s door and says, ‘I need your help,’ or something along those lines,” the actor revealed. “So basically, as far as I know, the story was that it suddenly occurred to Sansa that she had a huge CCTV department at her discretion and it might be a good idea to check with him first before she guts her own sister. So she goes to Bran, and Bran tells her everything she needs to know, and she’s like, ‘Oh, s—.’”

It really sounds like the sort of scene you’d want to have in this episode. What’s a few more seconds on top of that 81-minute episode?