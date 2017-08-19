8 new movie trailers you need to watch from this past week

It’s that time of the week when we look at the many, many sides of cinematography. We’ve got a fine selection of new movie trailers for you, as well as a reminder that The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Logan Lucky are in theaters this week. On top of that, the second-to-last episode in Game of Thrones season 7 airs on Sunday. You know, if you haven’t watched it already.

American Assassin

American Assassin gets a new trailer this week. Coming September 15th, the action-packed movie based on a best-selling booth tells a story about terrorists, assassins, and spies with Dylan O’Brien and Michael Keaton leading the hostilities.

Boo2! A Madea Halloween

You’d think Boo2! A Madea Halloween is a scary movie, but it’s not really one. It’s a comedy that makes fun of some of the stereotypes created by all the bad scary movies out there. It’s out October 20th.

Gemini

Zoe Kravitz and Lola Kirke star in Gemini, a dark crime story set in the movie industry. The film has a 2017 launch date, after having premiered a few months ago at SXSW.

Molly’s Game

Idris Alba and Jessica Chastain partnered up for this story based on real-life events. Molly’s Game is about a high-stakes poker game organized by a former Olympic skier, and attended, among others, by Russian mobsters. If you’re not sold, you should also know Aaron Sorkin pens the script.

Mother!

For the third week in a row, we have a new clip from Mother!, Jennifer Lawrence’s latest film. And before you ask, it’s just as spooky and mysterious as the previous ones. Something bad is going to happen here, only we have no idea what it is. The movie hits cinemas on September 15th.

Rememory

You may love him as Tyrion Lannister in Game of Thrones, but Peter Dinklage stars in all sorts of other movies. Rememory is one of them, a sci-fi film set in the not too distant future, a future where humans can relieve their memories with the help of technology. This also happens to be one of the late Anton Yelchin’s last movies. Rememory launches on August 24th, and it’ll be available for download on Google Play.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Mother! isn’t the only creepy trailer we have for you this week. You also have to see The Killing of a Sacred Deer. Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman play a couple who’s apparently terrorized by a kid. The trailer really spooks me out:

The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected)

Remember when Adam Sandler inked a deal with Netflix to make a number of movies for the streaming service? Well, The Meyerowitz Stories is his next creation, and this time around it might be something worth watching. The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected) launches October 13th on Netflix and in select theaters and has an incredible cast joining Sandler, including Dustin Hoffman, Ema Thompson, and Ben Stiller to name just a few.