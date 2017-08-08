T-Mobile’s Jump on Demand program now lets users upgrade phones every 30 days

Earlier this summer, T-Mobile announced a new program called JUMP! On Demand that would allow subscribers to upgrade to a new device up to three times per year without paying a fee. For consumers who want to be on the cutting edge, it’s an exciting offer, but it got even better this week as the carrier quietly updated the fine print in order to allow subscribers to upgrade once every 30 days.

If you’re already a T-Mobile subscriber and want to join JUMP! On Demand, the steps are simple. When you sign up, you’ll enter an 18-month agreement with T-Mobile giving you the option to upgrade every 30 days. Both your monthly payments and the total amount you’ll pay over the course of the lease will depend on your credit approval, the device, the plan and any taxes and government fees.

The most important thing to remember is that any device you lease through JUMP! On Demand is still owned by T-Mobile. JUMP! On Demand does not include Device Protection, but T-Mobile recommends that subscribers add some form of insurance within 14 days of signing up.

Unfortunately, T-Mobile doesn’t have a full list of devices that are eligible to be leased through JUMP! On Demand, but the carrier does specifically mention the iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 edge and LG G5 on its support page. You can contact T-Mobile customer service or visit the nearest T-Mobile store to find out if the device you want to pick up is eligible.