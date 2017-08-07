The next Hearthstone expansion finally has a release date

Blizzard is about to unleash the Knights of the Frozen Throne expansion. We always knew that August will bring us the next Hearthstone content update, and the gaming giant finally announced the launch date over the weekend. On top of that, Blizzard will host one more livestream event to unveil more cards included in the upcoming update.

In addition to 135 brand new cards spread across classes, the new expansions will bring us new game mechanics, including Lifesteal and Legendary Hero Cards that’ll transform heroes into Death Knights.

Knights of the Frozen Throne will be available to users on August 10th. What that means is that the 50 card-pack you may have already preordered for $50 will be available to discover on that day, right alongside a new card back.

Even if you don’t buy the expansion, you’ll still get access to eight free missions. Complete those, and you will be awarded a random free legendary card and three card packs. Add to that the three free card packs that you may have won completing weekly Arena quests, and you’ll have up to 30-free cards from the Knights expansion. Of course, it’s highly unlikely the cards will all be unique, but at least you can start your adventure with some of the new cards in your decks.

Speaking of new mechanics, you’ll want to tune into today’s Hearthstone livestream to see more card reveals.

Game Director Ben Brode and Brian “bmkibler” Kibler will host today’s episode, which kicks off at 11 AM PDT. This is the final livestream before the launch, and you can watch it on Twitch, Facebook Live — here’s the Twitch livestream.