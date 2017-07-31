Every Apple product you can buy tax-free this weekend

For one weekend only, residents of six states will have the opportunity to go shopping for shiny new toys without paying sales tax. Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Virginia are all participating in this weekend’s sales tax holiday, which gives people the chance to buy new products (within limitations) without paying sales tax.

Never one to miss out on a good chance to boost sales, Apple has dedicated a whole corner of its website to helping residents work out which products will be cheaper this weekend.

With its oversized population, Florida might be the most relevant entrant on this list. From August 4-6th, computers “with a sales price of $750 or less” aren’t subject to sales tax. That $750 is going to struggle to buy you a new MacBook, but luckily, an iPad is also a computer according to the Florida Department of Revenue. Software also counts, according to Apple.

The complete list for Florida includes most every accessory you can think of, as well as things like routers and printers:

Computers under $750 Computers All iPad models iPod touch

Accessories under $750 Cables Keyboards Mice Apple Pencil Speakers RAM upgrades Microphones Printers Routers Docking stations

Hard drives (including Apple TV)

Flash drives

Headphones

Apple and third-party software (non-recreational) under $750

The tax-free allowance is even more generous in some other states. In Louisian, Missouri, and New Mexico, tax-free allowances start at $1,000 and go up to $2,500, which will cover most MacBooks.

South Carolina is forgoing the money limit on deductions, and instead limiting the tax-free allowance to computers and accessories “purchased with a CPU” — basically just any accessory bought along with a computer.

Virginia is the stingiest, and the tax-free allowance only applies to products under $20, or cell phone chargers and batteries under $80.