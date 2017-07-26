This KFC chicken sandwich box doubles as a Bluetooth game controller

While the world continues to descend into chaos, KFC is doing its best to lighten things up by surprising us with the silliest, strangest gadgets and products imaginable. First was the KFC-branded Huawei 7 Plus smartphone, then came the $20,000 chicken sandwich molded from a real meteorite. And now the fast food joint is teaming up with Mountain Dew to introduce the Gamer’s Box 2.0.

KFC and Mountain Dew’s Gamer’s Box 2.0 is both a lunch box filled with food and a Bluetooth gamepad for your phone. BGR India went hands-on with the contraption, which you can watch below:

Before you open the box, you’ll notice that a can of Mountain Dew is sitting on top, wedged into a mount that you can place your phone in once the drink has been removed. Inside the box, you’ll find a full meal: a KFC Chicken Zinger, a serving of chicken popcorn, fries and a Choco Pie. But the star of the show is on the outside of the box, where two halves of a Bluetooth gaming controller jut out of the sides. The box even features a micro USB charging port, but you’ll need to supply your own charger.

Unfortunately, you can’t just walk into a local KFC and pick up a Gamer’s Box 2.0 for your collection. BGR India says that “the limited edition device will be given as a prize for an online contest conducted by KFC and Mountain Dew in India,” and only 10 units are up for grabs. Check out KFC India’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages to learn more about the contest.