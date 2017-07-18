If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to get your hands on the perfect smartphone, your wait is now officially over.

There’s no question whatsoever at this point that Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are as good as it gets. Inside and out, Samsung has achieved something special with these sleek new smartphones, and it all starts with the display. No other device on the planet even comes close to matching the stunning design of Samsung’s Infinity Screen, which occupies an industry-leading 83% of each phone’s face. As a result, distractions fade away and the user is immersed in the content being displayed on the device.

Of course, the screen design is just the beginning. Samsung is known far and wide for making the best smartphone displays the world has ever seen, but the company has truly outdone itself with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. Super AMOLED technology… Quad HD+ resolution… mobile HDR certification… 16 million colors… 4.1 million pixels… what else could you possibly ask for?

A smartphone’s display is easily one of the most important features of the handset. Think about it — anytime you interact with any content on your device, you’re looking at the screen. And it simply doesn’t get any better than the screen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. If you already have one of Samsung’s latest and greatest flagship phones, then you know exactly what we’re talking about. If you don’t already have one, now is the time to remedy that.

Beginning today, Samsung is offering a killer promotion on its website and in the Shop Samsung App. Trade in your old smartphone while buying a new Galaxy S8, and Samsung will give you a second Galaxy S8 for free. Would you rather have a Galaxy S8+? No problem, buy one S8+ with a qualifying trade-in and your second one is just $100.

This killer deal is good on every major carrier, so anyone and everyone can take advantage. And don’t worry, you don’t have to pay for your phone in full up front. Samsung offers a 24-month payment plan just like carriers do. In fact, Samsung’s monthly payment plan is probably better than the one from your carrier, since the Samsung payment plan doesn’t require any money down.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 offers the best smartphone display, and it’s packed into the best smartphone design on the market. It’s among the most powerful phones in the world, the front and rear cameras are both terrific, the software is outstanding, and it’s all stuffed into a phone that is both dust- and water-resistant. Take advantage of this killer Samsung BOGO deal now, and you can thank us later.