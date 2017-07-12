iOS 11 will bring you closer to an official ‘Dark Mode’ than ever before

Over the past few years, in the weeks and months preceding WWDC, we seem to be bombarded with rumors that the next iteration of iOS will finally incorporate an official Dark Mode feature. While Dark Mode is far from a ‘be all end all’ feature that Apple is crazy for not implementing, a seemingly vocal minority of users can’t seem to let the idea go.

The good news, though, is that iOS 11 features a new mode that brings the iPhone closer to an official Dark Mode than ever before. While iOS has long had an “Invert Colors” option, Dark Mode aficionados will be quick to tell you that it’s still a poor substitute for the real thing given that it will also invert the colors of emojis, attachments in Messages, and photos from the Photos app.

Not to fear, iOS 11 includes a new display mode dubbed “Smart Invert” that will work system-wide but will mercifully leave your photos untouched and untainted.

What’s more, the “Smart Invert” mode will not turn apps with a black color palette white, which is to say that the Clock app will remain black.

If you’re already running a beta of iOS 11, you can play around with the feature by heading over to Settings > General > Accessibility > Display Accommodations > Invert Colors > Smart Invert. Note that the traditional “Invert Colors” mode has been reclassified as “Classic Invert.”

If you’ve been clamoring for a Dark Mode option, or even if you’re just curious to see what the fuss is all about, it’s worth turning the toggle on in order to see what all the hype is about. And now that Apple has released a public beta of iOS 11, you don’t need to have a developer account in order to try it on for size.

Now if you’re wary of installing beta software on your primary device, we can’t really blame you. That said, the following video provides a nice run down of how the Smart Invert feature looks and feels.