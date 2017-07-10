What, you thought Amazon’s massive Prime Day 2017 sale was the only place to score hot deals this week? You know that’s not true… we’ve got yet another roundup of the days best app sales for you to check out on Monday, and it includes 10 paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free for a limited time. Enjoy!

Player Clock

Normally $1.99.

Player Clock is a clock with an integrated music player

*continuous color change (all colors).

*LED design.

*full rotation support.

*show, hide date.

*auto colors change.

*on, off auto lock.

*show music player buttons.

*show CD Cover.

*use you entire iPod music.

*clock mode 12h, 24h. GESTURES:

*change the colors with finger swipe left or right.

*change brightness with finger swipe up and down.

*change the music volume with two fingers swipe up and down.

Faux Browser

Normally $4.99.

Let’s say you are browsing some adult web site. Your girlfriend, spouse, coworker, roommate or your mom walks into your room. Don’t panic. Just press Home button. Pressing Home button wipes the page clean. Even the multi-tasking screen is cleaned out. Firefox browsing mode

————————— Faux Browser does Desktop browsing mode. Find the Desktop browsing mode setting at. 1) Open Settings -> Faux Browser -> Firefox Desktop browsing

2) Tap it to turn it on. Use it to browse the Firefox only websites. Privacy Browsing

—————————

Faux Browser does not use Google, who records your searching keywords and sell them to unknown third parties. We use DuckDuckGo, a private search engine which does not record anything about you. Moreover. all online tracking cookies are removed when you are done. Traces of all sites you visited are wiped clean. Analytics Opt-Out

—————————

We respect our users privacy, and we understand that it is an individual choice. With Faux Browser, you can now Opt-Out from Analytics. To do so. 1) Open Settings -> Faux Browser -> Allow Google Analytics

2) Tap it to turn it off.

IQ Test

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test

With solutions! Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 Tests

+39 Questions Mensa iq test.

+33 Questions European iq test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern.

Try it. NOTE: This test is intended for entertainment purposes only.

UAV (UAS) Battery Flight Timer / Log

Normally $1.99.

Purchase the app now and you can get all in app purchases for free, just visit the shop in the app to upgrade. UAV (UAS) Battery Flight Timer is your personal flight assistant, keeping you up to date while you concentrate on flying your expensive hardware.

Ideal for the DJI Phantom quadcopter owners out there if you have limited ways of monitoring battery levels, yet might be flying FPV with an expensive GoPro and gimbal. Features Include:

– Add and edit battery types to quickly select the battery you want to use.

– Audio and vibrate alerts at 15mins, 10mins, 5mins, 4mins, 3mins, 2mins, 1min, 30 seconds and completion. Great if you’re wearing a headset (like fat sharks) or the Iphone is in your pocket.

– On screen battery indicator, stop, pause and reset your timer, great if you land and turn the device off for a short while.

– Vibrates x5 at 5 minute interval, x4 at 4 minute interval all the way to 1 minute.

– Works when the phone is locked (vibration and audio alerts) without the need for the app to be running in the foreground.

– Uses push notifications when the app is in the background.

– Take photos of your batteries so you can easily see which batteries you should use.

– Record a flight time until your battery expires and then create a battery entry using this information.

– Set a custom land time, allows you to create an alert that will fire with an audio and vibration alert ‘X’ minutes before the battery expires.

– Keep track of battery uses, when the timer completes a new “Flight Uses” counter will increase so you know how many times you have used a battery. Great for all UAVs, including:

Parrot AR Drone

Dji Phantom

Dji F330

Dji F450

Dji F550

Dji S800

Storm

Blade

Guai

Hubsan

SteadiDrone Also great for:

RC Helicopter

RC Boat

RC Plane

RC Submarine

Monsters have feelings too!

Normally $0.99.

Monsters have feelings too! is a single player word game with role playing game elements. Battle monsters with your words and spend their money on shiny hats. There is a princess to be saved. She may or may not have a sexy elbow.

Woo her with your sesquipedalian arsenal. Go now, woo. FEATURES:

• Bite sized rounds.

• Cute monsters to destroy.

• Humpledink.

• Collect weapons and amulets to increase the power of your letters

• Collect hats to increase your health

• Please don’t destroy Humpledink, he’s a nice monster with a family.

Hands-free Browser

Normally $1.99.

Getting your hands dirty? With this app you can surf the web without touching the screen.

It’s fantastic for reading recipes while you cook, following repair instructions with greasy hands, working out, putting on makeup, or catching up on news while you are doing household chores whilst wearing gloves. This app has also proven useful to people with arthritis, or when fine movement is difficult or painful. You use similar gestures to those you would use on a touch screen, so it feels natural right away. Watch the video here to see how it works Simply browse the web normally to the page you want, then put down or dock your device. You can now use upwards or downwards hand gestures in front of your phone to scroll the page vertically, or “swipe” sideways to move between your favorite pages. Features • Hands-free Browser has been in the top utility 10 apps in many countries worldwide. • Slick, fully functional web browser with vertical scrolling gesture support • Optional “Hands-free Favorites” add-on lets you navigate through all your favorite pages by swiping, 100% hands-free! • Bonus “Hands-free Favorites” feature: a “drop hand” gesture which you can assign to any browsing action you like! (iPhone only) • Get similar gesture features on your iPhone/iPad to those found on some other latest brands of phones, right now! • Integrated help and feedback tips to show you how the gestures work right away. • Bookmark your favorite sites quickly and easily. • Turn off the on-screen help, for advanced users. • “Time spent waiting for load” meter. See how much of your life you are wasting while waiting for webpages to load! • Prompt support from the developer, accessible from within the app. If you want a feature added or have some problems, the developer is happy to help. This app uses the front-facing camera and computer vision algorithms. It works reliably under normal lighting conditions, from distances of 20cm up to 1 metre.

Meeting Box

Normally $2.99.

Meeting box is designed for the serious note-taker in mind. More than just another note-taking app, Meeting Box sets a new standard by also integrating a task manager, as well as map, photo, and webpage annotation. Menus are simple and uncluttered, and the interface is easy to use. Notes can be exported out of the application as PDF files, and shared by email or opened in another 3rd party application. -Note-Taking Redefined

Meeting box is flexible, giving you the freedom to make your notes as complex or simple as you like. The drawing engine is smooth and fast, allowing you to add text, photos, highlighting, and more. Scribble, sketch, and embrace your creative side. Or simply use the built-in notepad to type to your heart’s content when your notes need to be fast and to the point. – Form and Function

Meeting box embraces the idea that power comes from simplicity. The interface is designed to be elegant and minimalistic, maintaining a clean and fresh look. Organization is intuitive and clutter free as Meeting Box allows you to sort your notes and meetings into simple, yet efficient lists. – Perfect for School AND Business

Meeting box is a great solution for students and working professionals. Capture your lectures or meetings with ease and style, and never forget another assignment or appointment again using built in tasks and reminders. Meeting Box is perfect for lectures, college courses, work conferences, office meetings, journaling, and just about any other situation where you would want to capture something. Give Meeting Box a try today, and find out why it stands out above the rest!

Simpler Pro

Normally $2.99.

* Over 3,000,000 people love Simpler Pro :) Your address book is a mess?

Simpler Pro will fix it in few seconds! MAIN FEATURES

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Powerful Search

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart and user friendly. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email. CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email BACKUP

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Keep your contacts safe in the cloud!

○ Easily restore your contacts from any mobile device!

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) GROUPS

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family SMART DIALER

○ Beautiful dialer to call and add new contacts

○ T9 Dialer – quickly search by name & numbers

○ Quickly find the contacts you need FAVORITES

○ Simply choose your Favorite contacts

○ One tap to: Voice Call / Text / FaceTime / Email SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date

Splittr

Normally $1.99.

Forget about creating complicated Excel spreadsheets after a trip with friends! Splittr helps you to divide costs between you and your friends. It is perfect for vacations, weekend trips, nights out with friends, and even for household expenses. Simply add expenses as you go and Splittr will let you know who is next to pay, tell you who owes what to whom, and generate a PDF report that you’ll be able to send to friends. IMPORTANT: Splittr does not support syncing across multiple devices from different users. If you are looking for that: Don’t buy Splittr or don’t give a bad rating.

Splittr is much simpler. With Splittr you don’t need an internet connection and you don’t need to sign up to create an account. Your data is yours. Features:

– No login and no internet connection required

– Super fast and easy user interface

– Multiple activities supported

– All currencies are supported – you can even use multiple currencies

– Intelligent equalization payment algorithm that minimizes the number of transactions

– You can split expenses unevenly if purchasers paid different amounts or if certain participants benefitted more or less from the expense

– Export reports as PDF and CSV files

– Can be used for groups (families, couples, etc.)

– Optional iCloud backup and ability to sync to other iOS devices Use case: Imagine you are on a weekend road trip with two friends: Emma and Daniel. You pay $100 for gas for the trip. Anyone with a calculator can divide that price three ways, but even then, you’d normally have to keep a record of the expense in order to divvy it up later. With Splittr, this expense is entered in a couple of seconds and divided equally with little time or effort.

Imagine that later, you, Emma and Daniel go to a restaurant. You’re not hungry, so you only order juice. Daniel orders a steak and a cheesecake. Emma gets a spinach salad. The bill is $80. Daniel forgot his wallet in the hotel room and doesn’t pay, but you chip in $60 and Emma pays $20. You need a math degree to calculate who owes what, right? Not with Splittr! Simply enter who paid how much and Splittr will do the rest. It’s that simple!

Video Editor

Normally $1.99.

Download Video Editor : Easy Cut videos ! and start make your movies ! Now with this app You can record videos from you device camera or upload video from the library , & then edit ,trim & cut to your videos with limits or ads . ** Features : ■ Trim & Cut

Select the start time and end time of the video and click ‘Trim’ or ‘Cut’. ■ Save your videos files to camera roll album ! ■ No Watermark and No Ads Time Limit !

