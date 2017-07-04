There’s a great Pixel deal you should check out… if you’re still into phones from 2016

The Google Pixel phone is probably one of the best Android phones out there. But it’s also an aging phone, by 2017 standards, when it comes to both design and hardware. So if you haven’t bought your Pixel flavor yet, you might be better off waiting for a few more months for the Pixel 2 series to launch — not to mention that the Galaxy Note 8 that’s just around the corner. But if you were to buy a new Pixel, you really should do it today. It’s not just a lot cheaper than before, but it also ships with a free Google Home speaker.

Verizon is currently selling the 32GB Pixel for just $15/month with a 24-month installment plan. The 32GB Pixel XL costs $20/month for the same 24-month period. That’s just $360 or $480 for the phones, and that’s an amazing deal, making the Google Pixels even cheaper than the just-released OnePlus 5. An extra $5/month will get you the 128GB version of your chosen Pixel phone.

On top of that, Verizon is also throwing in a free Google Home (after mail-in rebate) with every Pixel purchase, which isn’t something to scoff at.

This is a carrier deal, so you should read the fine print. You need unlimited plans to take advantage of the deal or else you’ll have to pay an extra $5 per month to keep your existing older plan. Moreover, you can’t pay in full for the handsets to get the discount.

Finally, the Google Home isn’t truly free. You’ll have to pay the full $129.99 sticker price for it and then you’ll have 30 days to sign up for the rebate, which you’ll get in the form of a prepaid Visa card that’ll arrive in three to six weeks.

Verizon is also currently offering similar deals that cover the Moto Z Play and the LG Stylo 2 V, in case the Google Pixel isn’t your cup of tea.