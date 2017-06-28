Samsung’s Galaxy Note 8 specs just leaked

Just like its predecessors, the Galaxy Note 8 is no secret. Earlier this week we saw renders of the Note 8 created from alleged CAD designs. Then, BGR exclusively obtained a 3D CAD drawing that confirms the phone’s ugly rear design. Now, a new leak from Asia offers us a list of specs that sound very plausible for the upcoming flagship handset.

Citing Korean media, Weibo leaker Ice Universe says the Galaxy Note 8 will have a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 8895 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processors, 6GB of RAM, a dual 12-megapixel camera with optical image stabilization, and a 3,300 mAh battery. He also adds that the phone will feature DeX support, an enhanced S Pen stylus, and will be available in three colors including black, blue, and gold.

Given that the Galaxy Note 8 will be an even bigger version of the Galaxy S8+, these specs make plenty of sense. The phone should have the same design as the Galaxy S8, complete with a large Infinity display. Furthermore, Samsung can only use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 or its own Exynos 8895 chips for a flagship handset.

Image Source: Weibo

When it comes to RAM, Samsung already made 6GB versions of the Galaxy Note 7 and S8 for Asian markets, so that’s plausible too. The dual lens camera on the back will likely come with optical image stabilization, regardless of how many megapixels each sensor will get. Finally, that 3,300 mAh battery size does make sense, as Samsung continues to focus on battery safety rather than over-stuffing the phone, as it did with the Note 7.

The leaker also posted an alleged Galaxy Note 8 image, which can be seen above.

The most recent rumors say the phone will be unveiled on August 26th in New York City, however Samsung hasn’t yet announced an Unpacked event.