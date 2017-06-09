Confirmed: OnePlus 5 is an iPhone 7 Plus clone

With less than two weeks to go, we now know exactly what the next major Android release will look like. Spoiler alert, we’re talking about the highly anticipated OnePlus 5, which is almost confirmed to be an iPhone 7 Plus clone. That’s not entirely bad, but it’s not great either.

Don't Miss : New leak claims to reveal final iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s Plus designs

If all else fails, copy Apple. That seems to be the recipe for success for many smartphone makers out there. OnePlus is no different. The company put up a teaser on Twitter advertising the phone’s imminent launch and showing an official render of the OnePlus 5 in the process.

Only the rear side of the phone is shown, but that’s enough to offer us a few relevant design details for the handset. We’re looking at a horizontal dual lens camera on the back and antenna lines that closely resemble the iPhone 7 Plus’s design. Even the matte black color is similar to the iPhone’s hue.

10 years since the introduction of the iPhone, does it really matter who copies Apple anymore? Not really, no. Even Apple stuck with the same iPhone design for three years, receiving some criticism in the process.

It’s not like smartphone makers can come up with revolutionary concepts on a regular basis. But if one’s going to tax Apple’s “boring” iPhone designs, then one shouldn’t do the same thing to anyone copying them.

What OnePlus doesn’t show in the render about is the front of the handset. The phone isn’t expected to feature an all-screen design, which is the main 2017 smartphone design trend this year, and that’s probably why the company chose to tease the front’s rear. And that’s probably the focus is on the camera this year: “Dual Camera. Clearer Photos,” the teaser writes.

The OnePlus 5 will be launched on June 20th and should be available to order shortly after that.