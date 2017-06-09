It’s Friday, which means you have two reasons to celebrate. One is that it’s the end of the week and you’re about to break for the weekend. The other, of course, is that you’ve got one more batch of great paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free to check out. Enjoy.

Hotspot VPN Unlimited Proxy

Normally $4.99.

Best totally UNLIMITED FREE VPN Proxy servers for all users!

This is the PRO version for HOTSPOT VPN, just be faster and faster!

No ADs, no bandwidth limits, no registration or set up required. Unblock is just 1 click away. Blazing Fast, Ultra Secure, Stable connect, Easy-To-Use interface & Instant Setup HOTSPOT VPN, the fastest & the most reliable VPN service to watch HD videos online, unblock your favorite sites and unblock school Wi-Fi with lighting fast speed, while keeping you 100% safe & secure online. Features:

– Lightning fast connect within 1 second, ultra smooth to watch HD videos online

– Worldwide server coverage with unlimited bandwidth & easy switches

– Unblock & access your favorite sites wherever you are

Stable connection as long as you want

– Incognito browsing for your online security

– East-to-use interface, unblock is only one click away We do not provide BitTorrent and any P2P (pier to pier) service for the time being.

Time Off

Normally $0.99.

TIME OFF TRACKING, REQUESTS, and REPORTING MADE EASY Request, remember, and report all your paid Time Off. Now with advanced accruals, cloud sync, and co-worker notifications! Great for tracking vacation days, personal days, or sick time, etc. ADVANCED ACCRUALS:

The advanced accruals wizard allows you to setup your allotted time per year, accrual period, and more. All of the calculations are clearly displayed showing how much time you have available at any moment. (requires newsletter signup) EMAIL REQUESTS:

Email time off requests directly to your supervisor and CC yourself. Including supervisor “web approval” (requires push notifications). CO-WORKER NOTIFICATIONS:

Easily send time off notifications to any contact in your address book. REPORTS:

Export beautiful looking reports that you can email to anyone! Send them as Excel or PDF attachments, or embed them directly in your email as html or plain text. MULTIPLE JOBS:

Track multiple jobs for yourself or your spouse. HOURS OR DAYS:

Record time as hours or days, whichever you prefer! AUTO RENEW:

When the fiscal year is over, Time Off creates a new year for you. If you rollover unused time or borrow against the next fiscal year, Time Off does the math so you don’t have to. With advanced accruals, you can customize the rollover policy per leave category. 12 CUSTOM LEAVE CATEGORIES:

Vacation, Personal, Sick, etc. Customize the names and colors of up to 12 different categories of time off! BIRDS-EYE-VIEW:

Get a birds-eye view of the year on one simple overview screen. Each category has a summary for the amount of time available, used and remaining. TIME OFF STATUS:

Your time is automatically grouped according to status, such as Pending, Currently Using, Reserved and Denied. CLOUD SYNC:

Protect your data with cloud backup and sync across devices. (requires in-app purchase) BEAUTIFUL AND EASY TO USE:

Completely rewritten in version 3, Time Off is the best looking and most user friendly app of its kind. Now even easier with integrated help and feedback/support tools.

Rainbow

Normally $0.99.

“Equipped with some useful features, the Rainbow keyboard is a fashionable luxury you would like to have”

— iGeeksBlog – http://bit.ly/rainbowkeyboard Bored of the classic grayish iPhone keyboard? Now is the time to add some rainbow color strokes to your keys with the new Rainbow keyboard, exclusive for iPhone & iPad! Changing the color of your keyboard can be done in seconds, choose the theme that matches your style or even your clothes! Features

• Select from a set of 20 stylish colorful themes for your keyboard (12 themes are for the Pro version only);

• Familiar layout for both iPhone and iPad. The Rainbow keyboard is using the same layout and functionality as the standard keyboard;

• Auto-capitalization will work just as you expect it;

• Tapping the keys will have the same audio feedback as the standard keyboard (you can also disable this from settings);

• When tapping on a key it will be highlighted to clearly show your selection;

• Special characters are displayed when you tap and hold a key;

• Option to display the keyboard compressed for easy one-hand access to keys on the iPhone 6 and 6+

• Option to display the letters on the keyboard as lower case, when typing in lower case;

• QWERTY and QWERTZ layouts. Privacy Note: At Bits&Coffee we greatly value our users’ privacy. The Rainbow keyboard will not record key strokes nor send them over the Internet. The „Allow Full Access” option is only required to enable features otherwise not possible.

Giffel

Normally $0.99.

Giffel is a simple and easy way to create GIFs from your own videos or videos from YouTube, Vimeo, or any other place on the internet. Just edit your video, add some text, and you are good to go. Giffel saves all of your GIFs and lets you see how many times people have downloaded them. You can search for random GIFs on Giffel or use our searchable gif keyboard when you type to send weird gifs to your friends!

GA2: The Siege of the Necromancer

Normally $1.99.

A solo fantasy role-playing adventure where you become the hero in an epic interactive story! “There are a bunch of fun puzzles to solve, and the tricky nature of the treasure hunts will have you thirsty to check out every detail in every room. As I’ve already mentioned, there’s a lot of action in the game, too. The last couple of battles are grand in their scope and challenge…” – Touch Arcade “The quality of the writing here is superb. Like the first game the author manages to keep your interest held, with the vocabulary rich and the writing witty and descriptive, holding an element of tension throughout.” – Games Uncovered “The graphics are simply excellent, with selectable fonts and backgrounds available. The quality of the design is such that it’s easy to forget you’re holding a mere iPhone in your hands and not a real-live book.” – TouchMyApps ** BACK COVER BLURB! ** Set in the coastal town of Myr, you have returned home after a long Summer in the mines of Durath Tor to find your hometown besieged by strange creatures. A dark presence has taken over the town and you are the only one who can rid the stronghold of Erid Buul, the mysterious new Lord and his ghastly cohorts.

Meme Center

Normally $0.99.

Meme Center is a Universal App.you can create your funny meme images from your own pictures or from the ones suggested on the Home screen (you can add all images you want in there). Ten, after setting the top and bottom texts over your selected picture you can share them by Mail, SMS or by the social network apps installed on your device, like Facebook, Twitter, Google +, WhatsApp, etc. Share your funny memes on social networks, Mail and SMS.

Create memes from your own photos or by selecting picking one image from the Home screen.

Mood Diary

Normally $1.99.

Are you happy? Mood Diary empowers you to track your mood over time.

IQ Test – With Solutions

Normally $2.99.

IQ Test – With Solutions

Available for iPad and iPhone. 2 different tests! And… IQ average ;)

+39 Questions to get your IQ! Mensa IQ test.

+33 Questions to get your IQ! European IQ test. With solutions! An intelligence quotient (IQ) is a score derived from one of several standardized tests designed to assess intelligence. The abbreviation “IQ” comes from the German term Intelligenz-Quotient, originally coined by psychologist William Stern. Measure your iq!

Easy and accurate! Try it!

