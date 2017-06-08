We already know how long every ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 episode will be

With just over a month left to go until the seventh season of Game of Thrones debuts on HBO, we’re finally starting to get some details about the future of the show. We saw a trailer highlighting some of the major events of season 7, we learned that season 8 will be just six episodes in total, and now, thanks to Game of Thrones fan site Watchers on the Wall, we know the length of every episode this season.

Keeping a close eye on HBO’s website, Watchers on the Wall was quick to report when the new episodes made their way on to the online schedule. None of the episodes have names yet, unfortunately, but they’re each numbered, they each have air dates and they each have a scheduled run time.

The first five episodes range from 50 minutes (Episode 4) to 63 minutes (Episode 3), with Episodes 1, 2 and 5 coming in at exactly 59 minutes long. The run time suddenly shoots up for the finals two episodes, though, with Episode 6 set to last 71 minutes and the final episode – Episode 7 – listed at a whopping 81 minutes. That’s 13 minutes longer than the season 6 finale, “The Winds of Winter.”

While this season will still be shorter than the average 10-episode season, the episodes will be more substantial than those of any of season since the show debuted in 2011. In fact, the added run time for several episodes basically constitutes an eighth episode when compared to previous seasons.

Game of Thrones season 7 will begin airing on HBO on July 16th.