Cellular Signal Booster

Use this amazing app to easily pinpoint and identify all the carrier towers around you. Often these are in plain sight but other times, they’re disguised as trees or on top of roofs. This app will be priceless to you if often find yourself in remote areas or enjoy hiking and camping. It’s hard to go a long time without communicating or sometimes there are emergencies.

With this app you can see where your carrier towers are located so you can easily improve your cell phone reception. Also, you will be able to view additional details about the towers.

Big Keys

Finally a keyboard you can see! And with emojis! Big Keys is a unique keyboard made for you to easily see all the keys. You can resize the key and emoji sizes to make it the perfect size for you. With Big Keys Keyboard you can:

– Adjust the font size and emojis size on the keyboard

– Numeric Keypad for faster data entry.

– Track the last pressed key.

– Use gestures for faster typing.

– Use big Emojis as default keyboard.

– And more!!! This app will change your experience on the iPad and iPhone by allowing you to see what you are typing. Finally an amazingly great keyboard experience.

Toca Lab: Elements

Calling all future scientists! Welcome to Toca Lab: Elements! Explore the colorful and electrifying world of science and meet all 118 of the elements from the periodic table. Discover elements by experimenting with the lab tools! * Take your element for a spin in the centrifuge.

* Warm them up in the Bunsen burner.

* Put the element on ice with the cooling agent!

* Add a drop or two of mysterious liquids from the test tubes.

* Change their voltage and make them magnetic with the oscilloscope. Each element has it’s own personality. In Toca Lab: Elements, what does Neon sound like? Is Gold heavy or light? Is Nitrogen squishy or hard? Explore, inspect, and study each one and let us know! Can you find all 118? The time has come, future scientists, to head into the lab to explore and discover. Put on your lab coat and protective eye gear because things are about to get experimental! Toca Lab: Elements is a place for playing and having fun, and with it we hope to inspire kids to explore science. While the periodic table in Toca Lab: Elements is accurate, the way new elements are created is not. Instead, it’s a fun way to experiment, discover and create curiosity in the world of science. Toca Lab: Elements is just a starting point for further exploration!

Where To Go? PRO

⊛⊛⊛⊛⊛ No matter if you need to find the closest bar, grocery store, pharmacy, taxi firm or historical point-of-interest, WhereToGo is the app you need. ⊛⊛⊛⊛⊛ It works globally, has over 500 location types and even provides turn-by-turn directions to your chosen destination. Fully customizable, an incredibly simple interface hides a sophisticated engine that plugs into the largest Points of Interest database and global map on the market. Can’t decide where to go? Use our Shake-to-Suggest feature to explore and experiment! √ Full Retina HD Graphics for iPhone and iPad.

√ Over 500 preset searches sorted into 12 common categories.

√ Search can be done within a few taps, no typing needed.

√ Fully customizable. You can sort, add, remove, rename all items.

√ Simple user interface and intuitive user experience.

√ Review your recent searches and most used searches.

√ Configure start-up view, choose between home, recents or last viewed.

√ Shake-to-Suggest, deciding on where to go can be just a shake away.

√ User Ratings and Reviews, sharing your experience with other users. COMING SOON: Our team is already working on new features including offline database, user-ratings and translation into many languages. Stay tuned for the free update and feel free to contact us for any feedback so we can improve the app for you.

Meeting Box

Meeting box is designed for the serious note-taker in mind. More than just another note-taking app, Meeting Box sets a new standard by also integrating a task manager, as well as map, photo, and webpage annotation. Menus are simple and uncluttered, and the interface is easy to use. Notes can be exported out of the application as PDF files, and shared by email or opened in another 3rd party application. -Note-Taking Redefined

Meeting box is flexible, giving you the freedom to make your notes as complex or simple as you like. The drawing engine is smooth and fast, allowing you to add text, photos, highlighting, and more. Scribble, sketch, and embrace your creative side. Or simply use the built-in notepad to type to your heart’s content when your notes need to be fast and to the point. – Form and Function

Meeting box embraces the idea that power comes from simplicity. The interface is designed to be elegant and minimalistic, maintaining a clean and fresh look. Organization is intuitive and clutter free as Meeting Box allows you to sort your notes and meetings into simple, yet efficient lists. – Perfect for School AND Business

Meeting box is a great solution for students and working professionals. Capture your lectures or meetings with ease and style, and never forget another assignment or appointment again using built in tasks and reminders. Meeting Box is perfect for lectures, college courses, work conferences, office meetings, journaling, and just about any other situation where you would want to capture something. Give Meeting Box a try today, and find out why it stands out above the rest!

Timers for HomeKit

Timers for HomeKit – Manage your HomeKit timers with ease! Scheduling your HomeKit devices can result in hundreds of individual timers. Typical full-feature HomeKit apps quickly get crowded. This app is built to handle those scenarios. GROUPING

A unique feature of this app gives you the ability to group your timers. As part of the timer name, a group is automatically synchronized between your apps through the HomeKit database. Groups help you to categorize your timers. After you set a group to a timer, you can access it easily over the Group-tap. WEEKDAY MANAGEMENT

Setting up a timer at different times at different weekdays was never easier. E.g. Just turning on and off your coffee maker could result in setting up 14 different timers. Timers for HomeKit provides you an abstract layout to manage a timer for multiple weekdays. Simply add a time for another weekday and you are done. If you change the name, group, scenes or start date, those changes will be applied to every timer that lies behind. TYPES

You can manage all types of timers HomeKit supports:

– Every x weeks

– Every x days

– Every x hours

– Every x minutes

– Once at a specific date Disclaimer

– Sunrise and sunset timers are not supported, those are privat Apple functionalities.

– This app works only with HomeKit setups.

OrasisHD

OrasisHD is a 1-shot HDR app. It takes a SINGLE image and automatically transforms it to a well-exposed, natural-looking photo, simulating the way your eyes perceived the scenery at the moment the photo was taken. Based on a decade of academic research, OrasisHD uses a proprietary image processing algorithm: dark and bright image regions are enhanced, revealing information that was not visible previously. More importantly though, well-exposed areas are not affected! To the best of our knowledge this is a unique feature not offered by any other app in the industry. If you are not sure that OrasisHD is good for you, please try our FREE version (Orasis), before purchasing OrasisHD. Our customer base consists of satisfied users, and we do not intend to change this any time soon :)

Mu

This is an innovative app for all the music lovers. Play songs any time from your device music library as well as downloaded folder. Key features:

1. This app has an in-build browser. Browse your song and download the song.

2. Play the downloaded songs along with your device music library songs.

3. Also share downloaded songs with others any time.

4. Filter songs by album, artist, composer etc.

5. Get details of any song.

Digitize Camera

Create charming Digitize style photographs with real-time Digitize effects. These effects work great on selfies and other portraits but also for many other subjects. For example, you can easily enhance your landscapes, cityscapes and nature pictures with filtering.

The filters mimic analog processes, vintage optics and wear and tear typical for traditional film photography. Many frame styles are available from classic white to sprocket holes.

