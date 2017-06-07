We might’ve missed Monday’s post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free because we were so busy with WWDC 2017, but we made up for it with Tuesday’s list. In fact, there are still a few freebies in there if you go back and check it out. Of course Wednesday is a brand new day, so we’ve got a fresh list of apps on sale for you to take a look at today.

MegaGif

Normally $0.99.

A powerful tool of editing gifs.Using MegaGif you can create gifs from a group of photos a video or camera. Gif preview is easy, and we can add watermark or photos on every frame in gifs. Your gifs can be shared to Facebook,twitter,google+, and gifs in other apps also can be open in MegaGif.

Windsock

Normally $6.99.

For less than the cost of a standard servo use the power of satellites, radar and local weather stations all over the world to deliver advanced wind and condition forecasts for your favourite remote control plane or drone flying sites. As a pro perhaps you’ve already found that packing the flight gear and driving down to the park only to find it’s too windy to fly can be frustrating. Instead use this tool to drop markers down on a map and get the latest wind readings, rain and daylight info for a near-by location so you know if it’s great weather at sunset for your activity or even if it’s great right now – find those perfect flying weather windows! With the app in your pocket you can get the wind speed and direction up to 7 days in advance with high-resolution wind readings every hour on demand for almost anywhere in the world. This paid-for service is completely absorbed into the price of the app. With the ability to share and print wind graphs and conditions you can let your friends know too. If your device has a built-in compass and a cellular radio, use local sites and “Relative Wind Directions” to quickly work out the wind direction and get wind speeds in kts, ft/s, mph, m/s, kph and Beaufort Scale. Once you’re at your location just shake your device and it will read out how much daylight you have left. If a friend wants to know where you’re heading you can Airdrop a site to them too!

FRAMED

Normally $3.99.

~~~ Winner of over 25 Awards ~~~

FRAMED is a multi-award winning noir-puzzle game where you re-arrange panels of an animated comic book to change the outcome of the story. ~~~~~ FEATURES ~~~~~ AWARD-WINNING DESIGN Featuring a fusion of all-new game mechanics & fiendish puzzles, FRAMED has received many design awards as well as being an ‘Excellence in Design’ finalist in the IGF 2015. EFFORTLESSLY ELEGANT Simply grab comic panels and swap them with a touch of your finger! BEAUTIFUL ART & RICH ANIMATION Hand-crafted, award-winning art and animation brings the noir world of FRAMED to life. ORIGINAL JAZZ MUSIC SOUNDTRACK An evocative music score featuring live jazz performances fused with modern themes and beats sets the mood. A BRAND NEW EXPERIENCE AWAITS Unlike anything you’ve played before, FRAMED delivers a completely new type of game experience. Plug in your headphones, sit back and enjoy! ~~~~~ RECEPTION ~~~~~ “My best game in this year without any doubt.” – Hideo Kojima (Metal Gear Solid)

“It looks like a work of goddamn genius.” – Kotaku

”I was blown away by Loveshack’s Framed.” – Penny Arcade

“Guilty of Awesome.” – Rock, Paper, Shotgun

“Noir-drenched motion comic puzzler gets big thumbs-up.” – IGN

“Framed has an incredible art style, and it plays unlike anything else we’ve seen.” – Slide to Play

“Framed meshes narrative and gameplay like nothing else.” – Mac Life

“With a jazzy soundtrack and a gritty vibe befitting its genre, Framed succeeds at telling a story in more ways than one.” – Complex, Pop Culture

“Don’t miss this smart and innovative indie gem.” – Pocket Gamer ** FINALIST ** ‘Excellence in Design’, IGF 2015 ** WINNER ** ‘VisuaI Design’, Indiecade Festival 2014 ** WINNER ** ‘Excellence in Design’, IGF China 2013 ** WINNER ** ‘Best Game’ – Freeplay Independent Games Festival 2013 ** WINNER ** ‘Best Upcoming Game’ – International Mobile Game Awards 2014 ** WINNER ** ‘Best Narrative’ – Brazil’s Independent Games Festival 2014 ** WINNER ** ‘Best Puzzle Game’ – Intel Level Up Awards 2014 ** PAX 10 SELECTION ** – PAX Prime 2014 ** FINALIST ** ‘Most Amazing Game’ – A MAZE Festival Berlin 2014 ** FINALIST ** ‘Innovation Award’ – Australian Game Developer Awards 2014 ** OFFICIAL SELECTION ** BAFTA Inside Games Showcase 2014

Dog Translator Deluxe

Normally $0.99.

Dog sound translator that helps you identify your dog’s feelings with the touch of a button. Get closer to your dog with Dog Translator, application. Please make a review for our app if you like it. Shake the phone or 3d touch to enter the hidden game “Woof Woov Wof Woff” — Woofing the Dog

Dog Translator is the best dog translator on the app store.

Try the Dog Translator app now! –Disclaimer–

Dog Translator is made for fun only

We can’t guarantee any real translations

iTones

Normally $0.99.

iTones allows you to create unlimited custom itones, ringtones, text tones, and alerts using songs in your iPhone’s music library and finding SoundCloud awesome musics and songs. Use the beautiful interface to adjust your ringtone length. Then swipe the audio wave to select a short clip, and your tone is ready. It’s that easy!

SayIt!

Normally $1.99.

SayIt! is for people who have difficulty communicating due to disability. The idea is simplicity. Just open the app, type something, and tap Speak! SayIt! also includes word prediction. It’s really fast. You can type abbreviated words and word prediction will predict the word you want. So, for example, if you type “abt”, the word “about” will be predicted. In addition to word prediction, SayIt! includes support for switch users. You can use external switch interfaces or use the whole keyboard as a single switch.

StarDroid

Normally $0.99.

StarDroid is a 2D top-down sci-fi action adventure shooter game The game is set in the future, of course, and has a lot of unmanned spaceships that are drifting around aimlessly around the galaxy, thus causing chaos for space traffic. Your mission, as a robot, is to board these spaceships and destroy them in order to save the galaxy’s traffic. Are you up to the task? Features:

– Great mix of action game, puzzle and explorer

– Find your way to the reactor of the spaceship

– Place bombs to free your way

– Explore everything – discover many secret and hidden rooms

– Experience humorous conversations in a great storyline

– Boss fights

– Beautiful PixelArt

– Easy to control

– 100% Indie Developer Please note: Runs smoothly on iPad 2/3, iPhone 4S or higher!

ReadToMe

Normally $4.99.

ReadToMe – Text/Web/Doc-to-Speech

The apps integrate the system text-to-speech engine, speak aloud offline without internet connecting.

A must have app to read text, documents and web pages of Safari. Useful Features

● Speak aloud 30+ languages

– Read all unread articles automatically

– Swipe to control skipping sentences

– Highlight word by word for each speaking sentence

– Add favorite articles with “Starred” to speak aloud later

– Copy or add touched selected words with “Starred” in Speak mode

– With funny bear and human face animations while speaking

– Support useful speaking repeat, pause, speed and pitch options ● Speak aloud the copy & paste or key in text

– Swipe to mark as read or unread, flag or unflag, and copy a starred text to input box ● Speak aloud web pages

– Speak aloud the entire web page of Safari app directly

– Speak aloud the pasted url web site automatically

– Speak aloud the clicked web page ● Speak aloud documents

– Turn eBook page automatically to ensure continuous reading

– Tree file explorer

– Cloud files import & export support Features

● Speaks aloud 30+ languages

The app integrates the system text-to-speech engine, speaks aloud sentence by sentence without internet connecting.

Speak 30+ languages:

Arabic (Saudi Arabia), Chinese (China), Chinese (Cantonese), Chinese (Taiwan), Czech (Czech Republic), Danish (Denmark), Dutch (Belgium), Dutch (Netherlands), English (Australia), English (Ireland), English (South Africa), English (United Kingdom), English (United States), Finnish (Finland), French (Canada), French (France), German (Germany), Greek (Greece), Hebrew (Israel), Hindi (India), Hungarian (Hungary), Indonesian (Indonesia), Italian (Italy), Japanese (Japan), Korean (South Korea), Norwegian (Norway), Polish (Poland), Portuguese (Brazil), Portuguese (Portugal), Romanian (Romania), Russian (Russia), Slovak (Slovakia), Spanish (Mexico), Spanish (Spain), Swedish (Sweden), Thai (Thailand) and Turkish (Turkey).

The app supports one system language, you can make in-app purchases to buy extra languages. ● Speak aloud the copy & paste or key in text

You can swipe to mark a starred item as read or unread, flag or unflag, and copy a starred text to input box. ● Speak aloud web pages

The app provides a Safari extension that speaks aloud the entire web page of Safari app directly. ● Speak aloud the clicked web page ● Speak aloud documents

Speak aloud the whole document page.

Formats supported:

– Text (text, txt), RTF document (rtf)

– Microsoft Office: Word (doc, docx), Excel (xls, xlsx), PowerPoint (ppt, pptx, pps)

– Apple iWork: Pages (pages), Numbers (numbers), Keynote (key)

– eBook (unencrypted epub)

Please note that iBook eBooks are limited to use inside Apple iBook app only.

PDF file format is not supported. ● Tree file explorer ● Cloud files import & export support

You can import and export Apple iCloud Drive, Box, Dropbox and Google Drive cloud files directly. ● Add favorite articles with “Starred”

Add favorite key in text, documents and web pages with “Starred” to speak aloud later.

You can swipe to mark a starred item as read or unread, and flag or unflag a starred item. ● Read all unread articles automatically

The app can read all unread starred key in text, documents and web pages automatically. ● Swipe to control skipping sentences

You can skip a sentence or all below sentences while in Speak mode. ● Highlight words while speaking

The app will highlight word by word for each speaking sentence. Note:

To use the app, you need to enable the [ReadToMe] extension in Safari app first.

The app requires iOS 8 (or later).

