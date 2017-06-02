National Donut Day 2017: 5 places you can score free donuts today

Sometimes it feels like we have too many holidays that don’t really mean anything, from Old Stuff Day (March 2nd) to Swim a Lap Day (June 24th) to Ask a Stupid Question Day (September 28th). But some of these fun holidays are genuinely worthwhile, like National Donut Day, which happens to be today.

Interestingly, National Donut Day has been around for decades, created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor those who served donuts to soldiers during World War I. In celebration of National Donut Day, several shops around the country are offering free donuts to customers. We’ve rounded up five below.

Duck Donuts

If you live on the East Coast (or in Houston, Texas), you can get a free donut of your choice at Duck Donuts with any purchase. Plus, receipts printed on Friday, June 2nd will feature an exclusive coupon for buying a half-dozen donuts to get a half-dozen free, redeemable until August 31st.

Dunkin’ Donuts

On Friday, at participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations, you can get a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage. Classic donuts flavors include Vanilla Cake Batter, Glazed, Strawberry Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles, Chocolate Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles, Vanilla Frosted with Rainbow Sprinkles, Glazed Chocolate Cake, Boston Kreme, Jelly and Old Fashioned.

Entenmann’s

You can enter a National Donut Day Sweepstakes on Entenmann’s Bakery website for a chance to win free donuts for a year. Feeding America will receive a $1 donation for every entry.

Krispy Kreme

All you have to do to get a free donut at Krispy Kreme is show up. No purchase necessary – just head over to your nearest Krispy Kreme store and ask for a donut, free of charge.

Tim Hortons

Get a free classic donut at Tim Hortons with the purchase of hot or iced brewed coffee when you mention National Donut Day, while supplies last.

Now get out there and get your free donuts before National Donut Day 2017 is over!