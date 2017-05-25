Yesterday’s post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was terrific, and there are still some freebies in there if you go back and check it out. We’ve got eight fresh options for you to look through on Thursday though, and you’ll find them all listed out below.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Hands-free Browser

Normally $2.99.

Getting your hands dirty? With this app you can surf the web without touching the screen.

It’s fantastic for reading recipes while you cook, following repair instructions with greasy hands, working out, putting on makeup, or catching up on news while you are doing household chores whilst wearing gloves. This app has also proven useful to people with arthritis, or when fine movement is difficult or painful. You use similar gestures to those you would use on a touch screen, so it feels natural right away. Simply browse the web normally to the page you want, then put down or dock your device. You can now use upwards or downwards hand gestures in front of your phone to scroll the page vertically, or “swipe” sideways to move between your favorite pages. Features • Hands-free Browser has been in the top utility 10 apps in many countries worldwide. • Slick, fully functional web browser with vertical scrolling gesture support • Optional “Hands-free Favorites” add-on lets you navigate through all your favorite pages by swiping, 100% hands-free! • Bonus “Hands-free Favorites” feature: a “drop hand” gesture which you can assign to any browsing action you like! (iPhone only) • Get similar gesture features on your iPhone/iPad to those found on some other latest brands of phones, right now! • Integrated help and feedback tips to show you how the gestures work right away. • Bookmark your favorite sites quickly and easily. • Turn off the on-screen help, for advanced users. • “Time spent waiting for load” meter. See how much of your life you are wasting while waiting for webpages to load! • Prompt support from the developer, accessible from within the app. If you want a feature added or have some problems, the developer is happy to help. This app uses the front-facing camera and computer vision algorithms. It works reliably under normal lighting conditions, from distances of 20cm up to 1 metre.

Download Hands-free Browser

iKeywi

Normally $0.99.

Want to add an extra row to your iPhone/iPad?

One of the most popular keyboard extension in iOS communication is available on AppStore now! Features:

– Extra row for keyboard

– Customizable keys

– Input long terms with 1-Click

– Show letter case on keyboard

– Move cursors

– Supports both iPhone / iPad

– Also support iPhone 6 / 6 Plus now! NOTICE: iKeywi requires “Allow Full Access” enabled in keyboard settings to save and load your keyboard settings. We won’t record nor send any information. Available for QWERTY layout with English (U.S., U.K., Canada and Australia) dictionary now.

More layout and languages coming soon.

Download iKeywi

Super Phantom Cat

Normally $0.99.

App Store Best of 2016! Have fun!

– – – – – – – – – – – –

Super Phantom Cat is awarded the App Store Best of 2016 .

Featured in 166 countries on the App Store.

4.5/5 – “It is a pretty perfect hybrid of the new and old.” – TouchArcade

– – – – – – – – – – – –

Super Phantom Cat is a new retro platformer! Try to find your way through different worlds by uncovering hidden paths — and collect data to unlock new characters.

– – – – – – – – – – – –

“How to become a Super Phantom Cat?” Mr White pacing around his floor thinking ” It must be so cool if I could become a Phantom cat, I could be a phantom supercat and save the world!”

White have these thoughts when he was still a little boy, after he’ve been saved by the Phantom cat.

One night, the Flash cat show up. This truly master told White that if he wanna become a Super Phantom Cat he need to collect enough data to be transformable.

“Step into the adventure to collect data, you will become the hero to save the world eventually!” He says.

However, along with the changing phantom world those creatures are undergoing inevitable changes as well.

“There are different creatures in different galaxy; No matter you are human being or vampire, you can transfer your species and races easily with the help of data! Today you are an adorable cat, other day you can be a Diva, or you can be a vampire! Nothing is impossible, as long as you got enough data!!!

Explore the whole galaxy and collect all the data there to answer the most complicated philosophy question: Who we are?

– – – – – – – – – – – – –

■ Beautiful

Clean, colorful art and whimsical character design

■ Retro Style

A modern twist on retro platformers with a quirky plot, hardcore platforming gameplay that’s perfectly tuned for touchscreen

■ Easy to play

Designed to be easy for everyone to pick up, enjoy and complete with fully customizable controls

■ Extra Bonus

Bonus levels for even more challenge and depth, endearing unlockable characters ranging from a cute chicken to a menacing vampire

■ Sound

Awesome chip tune soundtrack

Download Super Phantom Cat

FX-570ES Plus Scientific Calculator Pro

Normally $2.99.

Scientific Calculator is a full-featured RPN calculator that implements most functions of the beloved calculator. It is feature-complete (including programming and subroutines). Yes, you will have the best calculator with your iPhone, not need calculator machine anymore for your work! Just use this app, NO ADS in app, full function, and the great graphic!

Download FX-570ES Plus Scientific Calculator Pro

Crazy Taxi

Normally $4.99.

Hey hey, come on over and have some fun with Crazy Taxi! Barrel through traffic packed streets, hurdle off parking garages, and crazy combo your way to crazy money in a wild frantic race to scare up the most fares. In Crazy Taxi, time is money, and only the craziest cabbies come out victorious. TRANSPORT BACK TO 2000

-Remastered for mobile devices based on the hugely popular Dreamcast Classic

-Rock out to original music by The Offspring and Bad Religion FIERCE ENVIRONMENTS TO MAKE YOUR PASSENGERS GO INSANE

-Extra large hills for extra long hang time

-Parked transporters with conveniently angled ramps

-Occasional deep sea exploration opportunities DONT GET TOO DELIRIOUS

-Choose from 3, 5 or 10 minute game play in Arcade Mode and Original Mode

-Play in touch or tilt control modes OTHER FEATURES:

-Continue the madness with 16 Mini games

-Listen to tracks from your own music playlist

-Game Center Leaderboard and Achievement support

-Universal Build – Play across multiple iOS devices

Download Crazy Taxi

Smart Merge Pro

Normally $2.99.

* Over 1,000,000 people love Smart Merge Pro :) * Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap! * MAIN FEATURES

○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!

○ Remove contacts without name or phone number

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need Your contacts are the most important data in your phone which easily becomes messy if not consistently updated.

Smart Merge Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email. CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email BACKUP

○ Backup your contacts with one tap!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book) SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date AVAILABLE IN 15 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES

English, Español, Français, Italiano, Deutsch, Português (Br.), 中文 (Simplified), 中文 (Traditional), 日本語, 한국어, Nederlands, Русский, Türkçe, العربية, עברית

Download Smart Merge Pro

Morning Routine

Normally $1.99.

Transform New Year’s Resolutions into Lasting Habits! “It’s not what we do once in a while that shapes our lives, but what we do consistently.” Tony Robbins Featured on Product Hunt : “Great Product! I find the mornings are a great time to make important decisions for the day” THE QUALITY OF YOUR MORNING DETERMINES THE REST OF YOUR DAY Make sure it is as productive and focused as possible. Key features :

● Create unlimited habits per routine ● Build unlimited routines : Night Routine, School Routine, Gym interval Workout (requires IAP) ● Set up reminders ● NEW! Select days per habit, as you may not always want your routine to be exactly the same, for example, you can add stretching twice per week only. ● Build, adjust and track your routines to create the best habits in your life ● Set a time for each task once and re-use every day >> BE MORE PRODUCTIVE

The smart timer lets you know when to change from one activity to the other, even if your phone is locked, a notification will appear on your screen. >> BE MORE FOCUSED

The most successful people in the world follow a morning routine that helps them focus on key activities and progress in life, to get to the top! >> TRACK HOW YOU SPEND YOUR TIME Check the stats for last week or last month using the pie chart. You realise you skipped meditation for a month : you know exactly what change you need to make! ● You can easily prevent the screen to lock automatically (just for this app) so the timer is always visible with the current activity ● Decide wether you want the iPhone to warn you with a sound alert or a vibration, or both (look in the settings) ● Use 3D touch to quick launch the app ● No usage of 3G data : this app doesn’t need an internet connection. All data is saved on your phone and takes minimal space. We recommend having your phone on Airplane mode to avoid distractions during your routine. >> HELPS YOU FEEL BETTER

It is scientifically proven that completing small tasks gives great satisfaction and positive thinking, that leads to better and faster completion of the more important ones. This also largely increases productivity. >> WHAT USERS SAY :

“Great idea and design. I try to be more effective in the morning but my time managment isn’t good. I think this can help me. :)” ● “Super helpful. Love not having to think about order of my routine each day. Good work!” ● “I was one of the people who complained about the ugly design of the app. The redesign looks much better. ” (Thank you!)

If you have read books like The Miracle Morning, The Slight Edge, The Compound Effect but struggled to implement the action steps, and want a tool to help you track your time and habits + create new ones, this app was made for you!

Download Morning Routine

Emoji Camera

Normally $0.99.

Emoji camera makes it easy and fun to turn your favorite moments into cool-looking memories. Emoji camera provide unique emojis and filters to inspire your imagination, created especially for those who love to stand out. You can add all your favorite emojis to your photos and bring them to life. Whether it’s the cut little monkeys , piggies , or even that pile of poop, you will be able to make you photo pop even more with some fun emoji action. Its Easy- -Simply take a photo or choose from you library , choose form hundreds of emojis , and apply the sticker on the photo. -You can rotate and scale however you like, and place the emoji wherever you want. -Edit your existed photos with filters, vignette, exposure, brightness, contrast, rotate, mirror and adjust intensity of filters. -Use cropping patterns and frames to make your photo outstanding. -Support to share your filtered picture to social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Flickr, Tumblr and Dropbox. Be true to yourself. Get Emoji camera to support you in your choice of lifestyle. You won’t believe how great this camera app is until you use it!

Download Emoji Camera