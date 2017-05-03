Sketchy rumor suggests we might see the iPhone 8 very soon

For as much as we think we know about the iPhone 8, there are two details about Apple’s next-gen iPhone that remain a complete mystery. For one, there’s still no telling what Apple will actually call the device, with some rumors pointing towards Apple naming it the iPhone Edition. Second, we still have no idea when the iPhone 8 will actually launch.

While previous iPhone launches have all been released on a rather predictable schedule — save for the iPhone 4S — the rumors surrounding the iPhone 8 release are all over the map. Over the past few weeks alone, we’ve seen indications that the device may launch as early as September and as late as December. And just this week, a new research note from Deutsche Bank relayed that the iPhone 8 release date might be pushed all the way back until 2018.

With analyst predictions seemingly all over the place, we recently stumbled across one of the more laughable analyst notes we’ve seen in quite some time. Recently, Rod Hall of JPMorgan published a research note — originally spotted by 9to5Mac — claiming that Apple will unveil the iPhone 8 at WWDC this year. Translation: the iPhone 8 will make its long-awaited debut in just four weeks!

As far as nonsensical predictions go, this one is definitely up there. It’s been years since Apple has introduced a new iPhone model at WWDC and there’s absolutely no evidence to suggest that this year will be any different. Besides, if we’re to believe that the iPhone 8 release date is still many months away, why in the world would Apple unveil the device in June?

What’s more, in light of Tim Cook’s recent comments that speculation surrounding the iPhone 8 contributed to a “pause” in iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus sales this past quarter, showing the world a brand new iPhone 8 at WWDC would have an adverse impact on iPhone sales from June all the way up to whenever the iPhone 8 actually sees the light of day. And with reports that the iPhone 8 might not appear in stores until November, the notion that Apple is going to introduce it to the world in just four weeks time is downright laughable.

It’s also worth noting that Hall is the same analyst who claimed that Facial Recognition software on the iPhone 8 would replace Touch ID.