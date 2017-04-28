We’re still more than four months away from seeing Apple unveil its next-generation iPhone 8, but you wouldn’t know it. There’s already a ton of buzz surrounding Apple’s upcoming new iPhones, which will reportedly include three different models this time around. In addition to the completely redesigned iPhone 8, we’re also expecting Apple to launch updated iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus models. Interestingly, the updated “S” iPhones this year may feature major hardware updates for the first time ever; Apple typically reuses its iPhone housings for “S” devices, but the iPhone 7s and 7s Plus may get new glass backs to facilitate wireless charging.

Of course, no one really cares about the iPhone 7s or iPhone 7s Plus right now. That’s right, everyone’s attention is focused on the completely redesigned iPhone 8. Apple’s new design, however, is a hotly debated topic right now.

While nothing is confirmed at this point, it’s safe to say the iPhone 8 will in fact sport a new design. Solid sources with very good track records report that the new phone will feature 2.5D glass on the front and back, with a stainless steel mid-frame sandwiched between them. The front will feature a new OLED display with a vastly improved screen-to-body ratio, but things get a little hazy after that.

We know with near certainty that, like Samsung, Apple will do away with the iPhone 8’s physical home button. According to some leaks, the next-gen iPhone will feature a fingerprint sensor that’s embedded beneath the screen. But other leaks suggest Apple will relocate the Touch ID fingerprint scanner to the back of the phone because it won’t be able to mass-produce enough iPhones with embedded sensors.

A Touch ID scanner on the back of the phone would probably be easier to manufacture, which means Apple would likely have no problem launching the phone in September. The only drawback, of course, would be a massive step backward in terms of user experience. As we recently saw, everyone hates the iPhone 8 design with the fingerprint scanner on the back.

The more desirable scenario that has been suggested by leakers is that Apple will indeed embed the Touch ID sensor beneath the iPhone 8’s display, but it will delay the phone’s release until October or possibly November as it works through manufacturing issues. Having to wait an extra month or two would certainly annoy eager Apple fans, but it’s still probably a better option than an iPhone with the fingerprint scanner on the back.

Today, a new leak from a reliable source may bring good news. Twitter user KK Sneak Leaks has several genuine leaks under his belt, and on Friday he posted a new photo of a third-party iPhone 8 case. As you can clearly see, there is no opening on this case for a rear-facing fingerprint reader.

While there’s nothing to say that the design of this case accurately depicts Apple’s iPhone 8, this particular Twitter user has well-connected sources. As such, it’s entirely possible that we’re looking at Apple’s final iPhone 8 design. It’ll be a while before anything is confirmed, but this new leak could definitely be good news.