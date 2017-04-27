We’re months away from football season, but professional football fans are going to get a taste of the future of their favorite franchises tonight as the NFL Draft kicks off in Philadelphia. After being held in New York City for decades, the draft moved to Chicago in 2015 and will now be held outdoors in its return to Philly this year. The first pick is expected to take place around 8 PM ET.

If you want to tune in to the draft tonight (and throughout the weekend), you have a few options. The first is to head to ESPN on your television, where the number one name in sports will be broadcasting from the event now through Sunday. You can also watch online with the WatchESPN app on your computer, your phone, your tablet or a variety of game consoles and streaming boxes.

Finally, if you have access to the NFL Network, you can also watch the draft there.

So now that you know where and when to find the draft, you’re probably wondering about the order in which the 32 NFL teams will draft their players. Below is the list of picks for the first round:

Cleveland Browns San Francisco 49ers Chicago Bears Jacksonville Jaguars Tennessee Titans New York Jets Los Angeles Chargers Carolina Panthers Cincinnati Bengals Buffalo Bills New Orleans Saints Cleveland Browns Arizona Cardinals Philadelphia Eagles Indianapolis Colts Baltimore Ravens Washington Redskins Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers Denver Broncos Detroit Lions Miami Dolphins New York Giants Oakland Raiders Houston Texans Seattle Seahawks Kansas City Chiefs Dallas Cowboys Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Atlanta Falcons New Orleans Saints

There’s no telling exactly which team will take which player, but Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is likely to be the first overall pick in 2017. Other players like Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Alabama tight end O.J. Howard all have the potential to go early as well, but quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson might end up sneaking into a higher draft pick than expected if a team decides that it desperately needs a QB.