We’re months away from football season, but professional football fans are going to get a taste of the future of their favorite franchises tonight as the NFL Draft kicks off in Philadelphia. After being held in New York City for decades, the draft moved to Chicago in 2015 and will now be held outdoors in its return to Philly this year. The first pick is expected to take place around 8 PM ET.

If you want to tune in to the draft tonight (and throughout the weekend), you have a few options. The first is to head to ESPN on your television, where the number one name in sports will be broadcasting from the event now through Sunday. You can also watch online with the WatchESPN app on your computer, your phone, your tablet or a variety of game consoles and streaming boxes.

Finally, if you have access to the NFL Network, you can also watch the draft there.

So now that you know where and when to find the draft, you’re probably wondering about the order in which the 32 NFL teams will draft their players. Below is the list of picks for the first round:

  1. Cleveland Browns
  2. San Francisco 49ers
  3. Chicago Bears
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars
  5. Tennessee Titans
  6. New York Jets
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. Carolina Panthers
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Buffalo Bills
  11. New Orleans Saints
  12. Cleveland Browns
  13. Arizona Cardinals
  14. Philadelphia Eagles
  15. Indianapolis Colts
  16. Baltimore Ravens
  17. Washington Redskins
  18. Tennessee Titans
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  20. Denver Broncos
  21. Detroit Lions
  22. Miami Dolphins
  23. New York Giants
  24. Oakland Raiders
  25. Houston Texans
  26. Seattle Seahawks
  27. Kansas City Chiefs
  28. Dallas Cowboys
  29. Green Bay Packers
  30. Pittsburgh Steelers
  31. Atlanta Falcons
  32. New Orleans Saints

There’s no telling exactly which team will take which player, but Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is likely to be the first overall pick in 2017. Other players like Alabama defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, LSU running back Leonard Fournette and Alabama tight end O.J. Howard all have the potential to go early as well, but quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky and Deshaun Watson might end up sneaking into a higher draft pick than expected if a team decides that it desperately needs a QB.

