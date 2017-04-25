Report may shed new light on Apple’s iPhone 8 design

According to a number of more recent reports, the iPhone 8 won’t have a curved screen like the Galaxy S8’s dual edge Infinity Display, as was initially rumored. Now, a new story out of Korea explains the reason why Apple chose to use flat OLED screens inside the iPhone 8 rather than going for a curved design. Apparently, it’s all related to one particular technology.

Don't Miss : Nintendo Switch will be back in stock on Amazon as soon as next week

Samsung, LG, and Apple are currently working on display lamination processes that would meet Apple’s needs. According to ETNews, Apple may be interested in making iPhones with four curved edges that include curved corners. Current lamination technology would prevent the corners of such a smartphone from supporting touch actions, which is apparently why Apple is sticking with a flat OLED display this year.

The report notes that Samsung and LG are looking to fix the problem and come up with solutions that are satisfactory to Apple, even if that means having to deal with low yields initially.

A smartphone with four curved edges would offer users an even better screen-to-body ratio, allowing manufacturers to further shrink top and bottom bezels. Apple patents have even revealed wraparound displays for the iPhone, as well as methods of incorporating all front-facing features of a phone into the screen, including buttons. This would explain Apple’s specific needs for curved displays.

ETNews isn’t the only news outlet reporting on smartphone screens with curved edges and curved corners. While the Korean report focuses on lamination tech that would make possible such screens, Bloomberg said a few days ago in an iPhone 8 report that Apple tested an ambitious design for its top 2017 iPhones.

“Apple also tested a more ambitious prototype with the same slightly curved front and steel frame, but a glass back with more dramatic curves on the top and bottom like the original iPhone design from 2007, one of the people said,” the report noted, adding that suppliers have struggled to “reliably produce heavily curved glass in mass quantities.”

That’s probably why the iPhone 8 will stick with a flat OLED display design this year that will be covered with slightly curved 2.5D glass, just like the iPhone 7.